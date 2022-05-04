Shiba Inu Can Now Be Used to Purchase Land in SHIB's Metaverse: Details

This, it says, was done based on community feedback

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shiba Inu team has announced that land can now be bought with the Shiba Inu token in SHIB: The Metaverse. This, it says, was done based on community feedback. It then goes on to share details of minting with SHIB in a tweet posted on the SHIB: The Metaverse official handle.

Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama seems quite happy with the latest development, saying "I'm so incredibly excited about Shib's MV."

The Shiba Inu team previously announced the details of a new SHIB utility in SHIB: The Metaverse. SHIB will be utilized to add pictures and logos to land plots. When the pictures are changed, the feature will also burn SHIB.

SHIB can be used to name or rename land plots while also burning SHIB each time, giving the environment a SHIB identity. SHIB will be utilized to lease HUBS as well. The most valuable lands (blocked/reserved places) in the entire space are HUBS.

Ads

It said that SHIB burning and renaming would be available during the public sale stage and that the community would be notified when the functionality becomes available.

Shiba Inu recently announced the commencement of the third stage of the SHIB: The Metaverse land sale, which is a public sale event. This marks the last stage of the introductory phase of land sales in the Metaverse. Everyone will be able to acquire the remaining accessible lands on the map at a preset price during the open public sale event, without having to lock any of their ecosystem assets.

$1.2 billion SHIB held by top whales

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains the top holding among the top 500 ETH whales. These top wallets currently hold $1,200,401,137 worth of SHIB. Shiba Inu has attracted more than 4,000 holders within days as this metric count reflects growth. The total number of SHIB holders is currently 1,143,441, according to WhaleStats.

On April 28, U.Today reported the number of SHIB holders at 1,139,916. The recent increase remains a positive sign. Although an increase in holders may not have an immediate influence on the price, it may indicate long-term interest in a token.