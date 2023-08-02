SHIB Metaverse 'Go Time' in Two Weeks, SHIB's Marcie Jastrow Says

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu's metaverse advisor Marcie Jastrow announced in a tweet today that she will be speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference that will take place in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15-16.

She emphasized that the SHIB community is now just two weeks away from presenting the SHIB Metaverse to the world. "It's go time," she added.

Jastrow will not be the only top SHIB team member to speak at the conference. Along with her will be lead developer Shytoshi Kusama; however, he will deliver a speech without being actually present but by using an AI-based app to mask his identity.

He promised that all major SHIB-related projects and the coin's partners will be presented at the conference, and odds are that the much-anticipated Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium will also be finally launched on the mainnet.

SHIB reveals video previews of metaverse hubs

Earlier this year, as covered by U.Today, the SHIB team presented a video alpha preview of the WAGMI Temple metaverse hub.

The metaverse is being created by the Shiba Inu team and the Third Floor Studio. The "flyover" of the temple showed a quiet space on the bank of a mountain river with Japanese-style bridges, alcoves and pagodas, rocks and a pretty waterfall.

This hub, when the metaverse is launched, is meant to provide users with an experience similar to meditation in eastern temples.

The team also promised to reveal a "flyover" of another hub soon, Rocket Pond. Overall, according to marketing specialist Lucie, before September of this year, four hubs will be revealed: WAGMI, Rocket Pond, Ryoshi and the Tech Trench.

She reminded the community that the metaverse will be released on PC, smartphones and in virtual reality apps.