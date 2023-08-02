SHIB Metaverse 'Go Time' in Two Weeks, SHIB's Marcie Jastrow Says

Shiba Inu's metaverse advisor Marcie Jastrow announced in a tweet today that she will be speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference that will take place in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15-16.
She emphasized that the SHIB community is now just two weeks away from presenting the SHIB Metaverse to the world. "It's go time," she added.
Thank you @Futurist_conf for changing that to @mvshib we don’t need anymore confusion - we are now two weeks away to show the world #summerofshibarium #shibthemetaverse. #LFG and show the world - *its go time @ShytoshiKusama @kaaldhairya #happybirthdayshib #notogbutstillproud https://t.co/opnoPrwhCp— Marcie Jastrow (@marciejastrow) August 2, 2023
Jastrow will not be the only top SHIB team member to speak at the conference. Along with her will be lead developer Shytoshi Kusama; however, he will deliver a speech without being actually present but by using an AI-based app to mask his identity.
He promised that all major SHIB-related projects and the coin's partners will be presented at the conference, and odds are that the much-anticipated Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium will also be finally launched on the mainnet.
SHIB reveals video previews of metaverse hubs
Earlier this year, as covered by U.Today, the SHIB team presented a video alpha preview of the WAGMI Temple metaverse hub.
The metaverse is being created by the Shiba Inu team and the Third Floor Studio. The "flyover" of the temple showed a quiet space on the bank of a mountain river with Japanese-style bridges, alcoves and pagodas, rocks and a pretty waterfall.
This hub, when the metaverse is launched, is meant to provide users with an experience similar to meditation in eastern temples.
The team also promised to reveal a "flyover" of another hub soon, Rocket Pond. Overall, according to marketing specialist Lucie, before September of this year, four hubs will be revealed: WAGMI, Rocket Pond, Ryoshi and the Tech Trench.
She reminded the community that the metaverse will be released on PC, smartphones and in virtual reality apps.
Shib the Metaverse- @mvshib— 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) May 16, 2023
We had the lovely @marciejastrow lead from SHib the Metaverse in spaces yesterday who answered a few questions.
Which hubs will be revealed?
By September, 4 hubs are expected to be revealed
- Wagmi,
- Rocket Pond
- Ryoshi
- Tech Trench
How will… pic.twitter.com/aJycIpyORb