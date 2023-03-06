SHIB Listed by BTCC Exchange, Ripple CTO Reacts to XRP Fee Hike Proposal, Shibarium Launch Preparation Almost Finished: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past weekend.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) listed by BTCC exchange

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency continues its expansion around the world. This time, the meme token has been added by London-based cryptocurrency trading platform BTCC. The exchange made the listing announcement on Twitter last Friday, March 3, with many members of the SHIB community taking to the comments section to share their excitement about the news. BTCC’s decision to list SHIB is expected to provide more trading opportunities for token holders. Apart from the dog-themed coin, BTCC also added support for such assets as CFX, ACH, CORE, NVDA and AMD. BTCC was established in 2011 in the UK, and it holds crypto licenses in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Ripple CTO reacts to XRP fee hike proposal

In a recent series of tweets, Ripple’s chief technical officer David Schwartz has shared his take on the proposal to increase transaction fees on XRP Ledger to boost XRP's price. This came after a Twitter user who goes by @Kneteknilch started a poll on the matter, urging the XRP community to vote. Schwartz responded by agreeing that transaction fees should reflect the actual cost a transaction imposes on the network. He further explained that the advantage of XRPL is low-cost, high-speed transaction confirmation. However, node operators should not subsidize transactions whose value is less than their total cost. In Schwartz’s opinion, if the transaction fee is less than the actual cost of a transaction, executing the transaction could destroy value and discourage people from running nodes. In contrast, if the fee is more than the cost, there would be needless friction.

Shibarium launch preparation almost finished, according to SHIB lead dev

The lead developer of the Shiba Inu project Shytoshi Kusama has recently shared another hint that the final preparations for the Shibarium launch are about to be over. In his tweet from March 3, Kusama posted a Spotify link, sharing a song that is “on repeat” while he and his team “finish up.” The song is titled "Dueuno" by La Veda Nero. The reactions of the SHIB community to the message are divided: some users welcomed the update, thanking the lead dev for everything he and his team are doing for the project, while others left skeptical comments saying that Kusama is probably finishing up some Medium post or “borrowed philosophy.”

Shiba Inu: bankrupt crypto lender still holds 5.1 trillion SHIB despite selling