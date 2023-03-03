Shiba Inu (SHIB) Listed by BTCC Exchange

Fri, 03/03/2023 - 20:22
Alex Dovbnya
London-based cryptocurrency exchange, BTCC, has announced the addition of Shiba Inu (SHIB) to its list of supported tokens, providing more trading opportunities for the community
London-based cryptocurrency trading platform BTCC has announced that it has added Shiba Inu (SHIB) to its list of supported cryptocurrencies.

The Shiba Inu community on Twitter was elated with the announcement, expressing their fervent appreciation for the listing.

BTCC's decision to add SHIB to its platform is expected to provide more trading opportunities for the community.

The exchange has been offering cryptocurrency trading services since its establishment in 2011.

It is registered in the UK and holds crypto licenses in the US, Canada, and Europe.

The addition of SHIB to the exchange's list of supported tokens is part of a larger set of new listings, which also include CFX, ACH, CORE, NVDA, and AMD.

BTCC's listing of the SHIB token highlights the increasing popularity of the meme coin among mainstream exchanges.

The Dogecoin competitor is also available on such popular exchanges as Coinbase, Binance, and Bitstamp. 

