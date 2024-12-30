SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Makes Epic Shiba Inu 2025 Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The mysterious Shiba Inu lead widely known to the community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has published a bullish message, sharing his expectations about the approaching year of 2025.

Earlier today, Kusama tweeted, sharing his excitement about all the achievements made by the SHIB team and the SHIB army this year, as well as his public appearances at annual crypto and blockchain-related events: “Next year will be epic, and I am so excited to share what we've built.”

Kusama excited about SHIB Metaverse launch

The enigmatic SHIB lead also commented on the recent public launch of Shiba Inu Metaverse. Kusama said that he was excited to see how warmly the community would accept the launch of the virtual universe, which the SHIB team had spent several years building. Last year, the team gradually revealed several public virtual pieces of land in the Metaverse, called hubs, created especially for letting the community get together and relax (the WAGMI Temple hub), feel the vibes of enthusiasm and inspiration (the Rocket Pond hub), etc.

Anyone can now enter the Metaverse, connect their wallet and buy a piece of virtual land for ownership, paying in ETH or SHIB, and then build a house of individual design on it, furnish it in any style, and receive an avatar for spending time in the virtual space.

In his tweet, Shytoshi Kusama noted that he was not only greatly excited about how the new product was accepted by the community, but he also added that this was just a start: “Really excited to see the warm reception of the MV. But this is truly just the beginning!”

In a tweet published last week upon the launch of early access to the metaverse, Kusama said that this successful launch was due not only to him but to the efforts of “many, many incredible people.”

According to the top developer of the SHIB team, Kaal Dhairya, the metaverse has “absolutely jaw-dropping visuals” thanks to the Unreal Engine 5. The metaverse land map has been also launched on Shibarium. “Landowners can look forward to dynamic pricing, merging plots into estates, endless personalization, and plenty of earning possibilities,” he added. LEASH is the coin that will be actively used in the metaverse, opening manifold opportunities to users, including various rewards.