SHIB Holders Warned About New Scam, CZ Supports Michael Saylor on His Bitcoin Strategy, Judge Sets Schedule for Ripple-SEC Remedy Discovery: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three crypto news stories over the past day.

Shiba Inu holders warned as exciting SHIB developments unfold

Shibarmy Scam Alerts, an X account that aims to protect the Shiba Inu community from scams, posted a warning for meme coin enthusiasts. The team behind the account reminded SHIB holders that scammers will stop at nothing to part them from their assets, which is why it is crucial to always use links only from Shiba Inu official sources, double check the URLs and never connect your wallet until doing your due diligence. As an example of bad actors' audacious actions, Shibarmy Scam Alerts account used an incident concerning the recently launched SHIB Magazine, a portal that offers updates on Shiba Inu, Shibarium and the general crypto market. The scammers went as far as copying the SHIB Magazine's landing page and requested users to connect their wallets to it.

CZ supports Michael Saylor on his Bitcoin (BTC) strategy, here's what he says

Last weekend, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor made an X post, showing a comparison of Bitcoin and gold's performance since Aug. 10, 2020 when Saylor's company adopted its BTC strategy. With Bitcoin demonstrating a 214% increase and gold losing 3% of its value, per the chart, the CEO concluded that gold "is dead money." Many crypto aficionados took to the post's comments to express support for Bitcoin, and so did Binance cofounder and CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (also known as CZ). CZ reposted Saylor's post, commenting that Bitcoin cannot be a good store of value as it is "too volatile." Obviously, the Binance CEO's comment was of an ironic nature and was addressed to numerous Bitcoin haters. As a reminder, MicroStrategy has recently reported an astounding unrealized profit on the BTC it holds – more than $1.1 billion.

Ripple v. SEC settlement discussion, here are key dates to watch