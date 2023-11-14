Shiba Inu Holders Warned as Exciting SHIB Developments Unfold

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu holders receive an important alert that would guarantee the safety of their assets in light of the exciting creativity that has lately unfolded for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shib Army Scam Alerts, or Susbarium, an X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, has urged the Shiba Inu community to stay alert as scammers have devised new means to prey on unsuspecting individuals.

🚨SHIBARMY WARNING:🚨@X



Stay alert as scammers will stop at nothing to part you from your assets, they have even gone as far as to copy THE SHIB Magazine landing page and are requesting you to connect your wallet so they can drain it..



Only use links from our official sources,… pic.twitter.com/FntZcpzbM3 — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) November 13, 2023

These bad actors have gone as far as imitating the SHIB magazine landing page and requesting users to connect their wallets with the intent of stealing funds.

They should also double-check website URLs and never connect their wallet to any website or platform without first completing due diligence.

In the past week, the Shiba Inu magazine, which offers fascinating updates about Shiba Inu, the Shibarium ecosystem and general crypto market, launched, to the excitement of the Shiba Inu community. The Shiba Inu first edition reveal was accompanied by a treat for early subscribers: 1,000 free NFTs of the first issue's cover.

Shiba Inu made its "bigger reveal" this week when boxing legend Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao graced the cover of the second issue of SHIB magazine.

The release of the second issue of SHIB magazine offers 3,000 free Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao x Shib NFT covers as a treat for the Shiba Inu community.

In good news for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, Shibarium-based DEX Marswap has implemented an on/off-ramp feature that allows users to buy the Shiba Inu governance token BONE using a bank card or PayPal.

The Marswap team disclosed the development in a recent post on X, which piqued the interest of Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama, who reacted with a "heart on fire" emoji.