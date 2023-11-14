Advertisement
AD

414 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Made by Anonymous Whales: What's Happening?

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu might face some serious profit-taking
Tue, 11/14/2023 - 11:48
414 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Made by Anonymous Whales: What's Happening?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Recently, an eye-catching transaction involving an astounding 414 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens was made by an anonymous whale, sparking curiosity and speculation in the SHIB community and beyond.

This transaction, recorded on the Ethereum blockchain 11 hours ago from an unknown wallet to the Shiba Inu token contract, is particularly noteworthy not only for its size but also for its destination. Such a transfer to a token contract could imply several possibilities, including the potential burning of tokens to reduce supply, or preparation for a significant liquidity event, such as the addition of SHIB to a new exchange or DeFi platform.

Etherscan Shib Transfer
Source: Etherscan

The effect of this transfer on SHIB's price is subject to various interpretations. If the community perceives the transfer as a token burn, this could positively impact the price by implying a reduced circulating supply, which in turn could heighten demand. Conversely, if the market anticipates a sell-off or an increase in liquidity, this could exert downward pressure on SHIB's price.

Related
536 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transferred by Binance: What's Happening?

A glance at the SHIB/USDT chart reveals a recent uptrend, with the price currently stabilizing after a sharp rise. The chart shows SHIB's price holding above key moving averages, which often serve as support levels for the asset's price. Should the transferred tokens be destined for market sale, it might test these support levels. However, the sustained uptrend and the trading volume, which appear to be healthy, suggest that the market might absorb such a sale without a drastic impact on price.

Additional factors to consider include the broader sentiment on the crypto market, which has been bullish on meme coins. These elements can often counteract the potential negative effects of large-scale transfers.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple Advocate Reveals Scammer Scheme of Creating Fake XRP ETF Rumor, Here's His Point
2023/11/14 12:38
Ripple Advocate Reveals Scammer Scheme of Creating Fake XRP ETF Rumor, Here's His Point
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Holders Warned as Exciting SHIB Developments Unfold
2023/11/14 12:38
Shiba Inu Holders Warned as Exciting SHIB Developments Unfold
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image This Solana (SOL) Price Level Is Dangerous, Analyst Shows
2023/11/14 12:38
This Solana (SOL) Price Level Is Dangerous, Analyst Shows
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD