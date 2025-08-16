Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Jokingly Praises US Government for its Role in Ethereum Adoption

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 16/08/2025 - 12:16
    Ethereum founder has shared his view on treasury compaies
    Vitalik Buterin Jokingly Praises US Government for its Role in Ethereum Adoption
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently shared his perspective on the role of treasury companies in the ecosystem, highlighting both their potential benefits and risks.

    In an interview with the Bankless podcast, Buterin jokingly referred to the U.S. government as his favorite “treasury company,” noting his appreciation for the times when authorities confiscated stolen Ethereum.

    The pros and cons of treasuries

    Ethereum treasuries involve companies allocating part of their corporate reserves to Ether (ETH), giving investors indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency. 

    Buterin acknowledged the benefits of this practice, saying treasury firms provide an alternative vehicle for people to access ETH. “Having different vehicles for people to have access to ETH… is also good,” he explained, adding that greater options ultimately strengthen Ethereum’s ecosystem.

    At the same time, Buterin cautioned against the risks of over-leverage. “If you woke me up three years from now and told me that the Treasury has led to the downfall of ETH, then… my guess for why would basically be that somehow they turn into an over-leveraged game,” he warned. 

    Despite the concern, he expressed confidence in Ethereum’s community and institutional participants, describing them as “responsible people” unlikely to allow treasuries to destabilize the network.

    Ethereum ETFs hit records

    Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs are seeing unprecedented demand. This week alone, net inflows hit a record $2.85 billion, with trading volume surging past $17 billion.

    On Monday, spot Ethereum ETFs recorded their largest single-day net inflows ever, totaling $1.01 billion. Over the first two weeks of August, they have seen more than $3 billion in inflows, making this their second-best month on record.

    Article image
    Source: Farside Investors

    BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum ETF has been leading the charge, with a $519 million inflow on August 14. While the week ended with a slight net outflow of $59 million across all funds, BlackRock continued its accumulation, adding another $338 million on August 15.

    At the end of July, the asset manager had already amassed $11.4 billion worth of Ethereum within just a few weeks, demonstrating its strong conviction in ETH despite market volatility.

