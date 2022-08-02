SHIB Gained Solid Traction Among Whales on Day Shiba Eternity Revealed

Shiba Eternity reveal was followed by active purchases of SHIB by ETH whales
SHIB Gained Solid Traction Among Whales on Day Shiba Eternity Revealed
Today, the team of the popular project Shiba Inu finally revealed some details about its long-awaited game, Shiba Eternity. In parallel, according to WhaleStats data, SHIB token became one of the most used smart contracts among the 5,000 largest Ethereum holders.

Interestingly, Ethereum holdings by whales began back in the spring, and with each bit of news about SHIB being accepted as a payment instrument or about Shibarium, the token's value in the share of whales' aggregate portfolio grew.

If we take the statistics for the top 100 largest Ethereum holders, it turns out that the average position size is 3.079 trillion SHIB, which is equivalent to $36 million. At the same time, the total share of SHIB held by these investors is 31% of the total token supply.

Ethereum whales craving SHIB

As written above, interest in SHIB and the share of the token in portfolios of large Ethereum holders grew in proportion to the amount of news about the project — whether it was the acceptance of SHIB as a payment for renting luxury yachts or buying expensive fashionable clothes or details about Shibarium, the Layer 2 solution from the Shiba Inu project. This time, however, the infotainment was the game Shiba Eternity.

The project is already in the testing phase in collaboration with PlaysideStudios. Next, the game will be available in the App Store and Google Play in two versions: the usual free version and P2E with NFT support.

