Elon Musk Trolls OpenAI, Crypto Community Excited and Puzzled

Techno billionaire Elon Musk who runs Tesla, owns X and who recently, as an OpenAI cofounder, sued the company’s CEO Sam Altman, has published a meme to troll the company in question.

The cryptocurrency community is now abuzz as it seems both curious and excited as to what will happen next. Some have even suggested that Musk buys out OpenAI.

This development came shortly after OpenAI provided early correspondence with Musk, striking back at the centibillionaire.

Community wonders what Musk will do next about OpenAI

Elon Musk published a meme, playing with the name of the company and calling OpenAI “ClosedAI,” as if hinting that this is what he intends to do with this AI-developing company.

The crypto community sent multiple comments of support to the head of X, who has integrated the Grok AI chatbot into the platform, which was produced by xAI – the start-up Musk launched last year to oppose OpenAI, which he considers to be woke. Grok is the total opposite of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which avoids discussing sensitive topics with its users in order not to hurt their feelings.

Cryptocurrency influencer David Gokhshtein suggested Musk should simply buy OpenAI as he did with Twitter.

Tech journalist and media producer Brian Krassenstein asked Musk whether he intends to eventually open up xAI or Grok and whether Musk considers Sam Altman, the OpenAI boss, “a danger to humanity.”

OpenAI strikes back at Musk in court

As Musk accused Sam Altman of violating the initial OpenAI charter, he demanded that Altman and another cofounder, Greg Brochman, to pay him back the profit they had received from the business that kickstarted with Musk’s participation.

This week, OpenAI published correspondence with Musk, in which he stated that the company needs a lot of funding to support the massive computing resources necessary to run its future AI.

According to those emails, Musk committed to providing $1 billion for the company, but later he backtracked from that. In 2018, Musk suggested that OpenAI selling itself to Tesla would be the only way forward for the former – OpenAI needed billions of USD urgently, he claimed.

OpenAI rejected the offer and created a for-profit entity, OpenAI LP. Later, Microsoft committed to supplying $13 billion in funds, and OpenAI is now worth $90 billion.