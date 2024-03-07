$1.5 Billion in Bitcoin Exchange Hands as BTC Price Regains $66,670

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to a tweet published by Bitgrow Lab founder @Vivek4real_, an anonymous crypto whale has transferred a mammoth-sized amount of Bitcoin – 23,785 BTC worth a whopping $1.58 billion in fiat.

Cryptocurrency transactions are usually made much quicker than via a traditional bank and reach the destination wallet in less than an hour unless there are technical difficulties with validation. Besides, the fees charged for them are usually tiny, unlike with banks.

Transferring 1.5 billion dollars via a bank would take several days, and the fee for it would be tremendous.

Bitcoin price action after ATH

In the meantime, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has demonstrated a 6.49% increase within the last 24 hours, rising from $62,823 to the $66,898 level, where it is trading at the time of this writing.

The key support level for #Bitcoin stands at $66,112, marked by a substantial volume of over 306,676 $BTC transactions. Should #BTC break below this pivotal threshold, eyes will turn to $60,600 as the next crucial support zone. pic.twitter.com/etuBRlvIOR — Ali (@ali_charts) March 7, 2024

After soaring to a new all-time high of approximately $69,200 on March 5, Bitcoin suddenly plunged by a massive 14.17% to hit a local low of $59,336. A recovery followed quickly, and within the last two days, BTC has regained 12.31%.

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez, popular on Crypto Twitter, has published a post where he says that at the moment the key support level for Bitcoin is $66,112 – it is here where more than 306,676 Bitcoin transfers took place. Should the flagship cryptocurrency plunge under this crucial level, the next crucial zone of support for Bitcoin will be found at $60,600, he tweeted.

Elon Musk's Grok confirms Bitcoin ATH, ChatGPT does not

Earlier this week, tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter/X to quote a tweet that stated that the recent Bitcoin all-time high had prompted opposite reactions from xAI’s Grok AI chatbot and ChatGPT.

If the former confirmed that this historic price peak of $69,200 was reached, OpenAI’s ChatGPT denied the news. Musk created xAI to oppose OpenAI and its headline product ChatGPT, which he believes to be woke since it refuses to discuss certain sensitive topics with users. Last week, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman for violating the company’s initial charter as a nonprofit company. OpenAI has struck back at Musk by submitting early correspondence with him to the court.