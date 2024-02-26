Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official social media marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, who prefers to be called simply Lucie, has taken to her X/Twitter handle to remind the SHIB army of some basic values that its mysterious creator, Ryoshi, used as the basis for launching Shiba Inu.

Ryoshi's old message to SHIB army

Lucie reposted a tweet of one of the Shiba Inu developers, @shibarium_, on the X platform. Lucie thanked him for “always reminding us about the beautiful values with which this journey began.” Ryoshi’s quote in his tweet goes “look into your soul,” but it is written backwards and depicts a “cat-Samurai” preparing to draw his katana from its sheath.

Thank you to @shibarium_ for always reminding us about the beautiful values with which this journey began.



I’m really happy to work with you. pic.twitter.com/nd1ay77GXi — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@LucieSHIB) February 25, 2024

As reported by U.Today, in late May 2022, the mysterious founder of the SHIB meme coin, Ryoshi, shocked the Shiba Inu community by making a sudden departure from social media by deleting all of his Twitter posts and all the posts in his personal blog too. Earlier, he had warned the SHIB army that he was “not important” and one day he would “be gone without notice.” “Take the SHIBA and journey upwards frens,” he wrote. Thus, Ryoshi chose to follow in the footsteps of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, who also disappeared from the public view in 2010.

SHIB army issues crucial warning

Over the weekend, Lucie also addressed the Shiba Inu army, issuing a major warning to them. The marketing lead of SHIB urged the community to “be vigilant against scams.”

She reminded them that it is vitally important to do one’s own research (DYOR is a famous acronym within the cryptocurrency community) before investing in new projects (even those that claim to be based on Shibarium) or before connecting one’s wallets to their websites. At the end of the day, she concluded, “a good product is what truly matters.”

Scammers and con artists are the perpetual evil of the cryptocurrency space. They often manage to persuade users to fall for their classic scheme to send them some crypto and then “receive a double of that back.” Naturally, after sending crypto to those wallets, the victims lose their funds without hope for recovery.