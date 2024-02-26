Advertisement
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead

article image
Yuri Molchan
One of Shiba Inu team's leading members has shared message issued by SHIB founder Ryoshi, thus issuing reminder about initial SHIB values
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 11:15
Contents
The official social media marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, who prefers to be called simply Lucie, has taken to her X/Twitter handle to remind the SHIB army of some basic values that its mysterious creator, Ryoshi, used as the basis for launching Shiba Inu.

Ryoshi's old message to SHIB army

Lucie reposted a tweet of one of the Shiba Inu developers, @shibarium_, on the X platform. Lucie thanked him for “always reminding us about the beautiful values with which this journey began.” Ryoshi’s quote in his tweet goes “look into your soul,” but it is written backwards and depicts a “cat-Samurai” preparing to draw his katana from its sheath.

As reported by U.Today, in late May 2022, the mysterious founder of the SHIB meme coin, Ryoshi, shocked the Shiba Inu community by making a sudden departure from social media by deleting all of his Twitter posts and all the posts in his personal blog too. Earlier, he had warned the SHIB army that he was “not important” and one day he would “be gone without notice.” “Take the SHIBA and journey upwards frens,” he wrote. Thus, Ryoshi chose to follow in the footsteps of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, who also disappeared from the public view in 2010.

SHIB army issues crucial warning

Over the weekend, Lucie also addressed the Shiba Inu army, issuing a major warning to them. The marketing lead of SHIB urged the community to “be vigilant against scams.”

She reminded them that it is vitally important to do one’s own research (DYOR is a famous acronym within the cryptocurrency community) before investing in new projects (even those that claim to be based on Shibarium) or before connecting one’s wallets to their websites. At the end of the day, she concluded, “a good product is what truly matters.”

Scammers and con artists are the perpetual evil of the cryptocurrency space. They often manage to persuade users to fall for their classic scheme to send them some crypto and then “receive a double of that back.” Naturally, after sending crypto to those wallets, the victims lose their funds without hope for recovery.

#Ryoshi #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
