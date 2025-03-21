Advertisement
    SHIB Falls Behind Litecoin in Key Metric: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 21/03/2025 - 15:13
    Top meme coin surpassed by digital silver in number of long-term holders
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    A chart shared by on-chain data aggregator IntoTheBlock has revealed that the “digital silver” coin, LTC, which was created two years after Bitcoin, in 2011, is still popular with long-term investors.

    According to the chart, LTC has surpassed many other popular and modern cryptos in a key metric, including SHIB, LINK and TON.

    Litecoin beats SHIB, BTC, ETH

    The chart shows the amount of long-term holders owning various cryptocurrencies. Litecoin is at the top of the list with 77.7%, leading the list. LINK is the closest to it, showing 77.5%, and it is followed by the second most popular meme coin, Shiba Inu, with 75.8%.

    SHIB here surpasses Ethereum (74.2%) and Bitcoin itself (73.3%). The very last position on the list is held by TON. This coin, associated with the Telegram messaging app, shows just 3.9% long-term holders.

    Shiba Inu has recently spread the word about the total number of its holders surpassing 1.5 million.

    Meanwhile, LTC is not only being actively held by long-term investors, but it has also caught the eye of financial institutions. Canary Capital and Grayscale have submitted filings to the SEC to launch spot Litecoin ETFs. However, on March 11, the regulator delayed the decision on those ETFs, as well as on XRP, DOGE, SOL and ADA ETFs.

    The decision is now expected by analysts in October.

    #Litecoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

