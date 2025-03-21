SHIB Falls Behind Litecoin in Key Metric: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A chart shared by on-chain data aggregator IntoTheBlock has revealed that the “digital silver” coin, LTC, which was created two years after Bitcoin, in 2011, is still popular with long-term investors.

According to the chart, LTC has surpassed many other popular and modern cryptos in a key metric, including SHIB, LINK and TON.

Litecoin beats SHIB, BTC, ETH

The chart shows the amount of long-term holders owning various cryptocurrencies. Litecoin is at the top of the list with 77.7%, leading the list. LINK is the closest to it, showing 77.5%, and it is followed by the second most popular meme coin, Shiba Inu, with 75.8%.

SHIB here surpasses Ethereum (74.2%) and Bitcoin itself (73.3%). The very last position on the list is held by TON. This coin, associated with the Telegram messaging app, shows just 3.9% long-term holders.

Shiba Inu has recently spread the word about the total number of its holders surpassing 1.5 million.

Meanwhile, LTC is not only being actively held by long-term investors, but it has also caught the eye of financial institutions. Canary Capital and Grayscale have submitted filings to the SEC to launch spot Litecoin ETFs. However, on March 11, the regulator delayed the decision on those ETFs, as well as on XRP, DOGE, SOL and ADA ETFs.

Yes, the SEC just punted on a bunch of alt coin ETF filings including Litecoin, Solana, XRP & DOGE. It's expected as this is standard procedure & Atkins hasn't even been confirmed yet. This doesn't change our (relatively high) odds of approval. Also note that the final deadlines… — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) March 11, 2025

The decision is now expected by analysts in October.