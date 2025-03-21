Advertisement
    Crucial Security Warning Issued by SHIB Team

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 21/03/2025 - 11:05
    Shiba Inu’s top executive has shared important guidance on how to keep one’s crypto safe
    Crucial Security Warning Issued by SHIB Team
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The pseudonymous marketing lead of the SHIB team, known to the community as Lucie, has published a brief but important guidance on how to increase the security of holding your crypto to a maximum.

    Meanwhile, Lucie has also teased that the Shiba Inu team will soon be ready to launch the layer-3 solution for the SHIB ecosystem.

    Lucie issues safety warning

    In a tweet published earlier today, Lucie revealed to the community two simple steps that will help them to keep their crypto holdings in safety. The first one is they must hold coins in a cold wallet, meaning it is disconnected from the Internet and therefore is hard for hackers to reach.

    The second one is, despite cold wallets being reliable enough in theory, user still need to “act responsibly,” when holding crypto in them. In this case, their digital assets will be safe, Lucie said: “BLOCKCHAIN – COLD WALLET — SAFETY.”

    Lucie teases L3 blockchain solution for SHIB

    Lucie also published a tweet about DeFi, saying she believes that this is the sphere in which the future of finance and financial independence of users lies.

    The SHIB marketing lead does not believe that it can be found on centralized exchanges, since financial independence and prosperity is “about being 100% free from centralized control.”

    She pointed out that the majority of tokens traded on exchanges (that is 80%-90%) are “dead” since “people only chase hype” and most developers, she said, “just want quick pump-and-dumps.”

    Lucie added that “every token that gets listed is dumped right away.” She believes that centralized exchanges are a good solution for short-term visibility of a token but not for its future popularity since it is mostly down to utility that it provides, according to her earlier tweets.

    She also stated that currently, the SHIB team is building the layer-3 solution and “soon, L3 will enter the game.” Last year, Shytoshi Kusama raised $12 million to build it.

    SHIB burns jump 496%

    According to a tweet published by Shibburn, over the past 24 hours, the SHIB community has seen the daily SHIB burn rate skyrocket by 495.55%.

    This surge was possible thanks to 14,052,230 SHIB getting sent to unspendable wallets in four transfers. The largest one carried 13,209,679 SHIB meme coins, moving them out of circulation for good.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

