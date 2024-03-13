SHIB Community Ignites Epic Shibarium Integration Campaign

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has once again demonstrated its fervent passion for innovation and growth with the launch of an ambitious campaign to integrate Shibarium into Exodus Crypto Wallet.

SHIB community mobilization

What started as an informal request from a community member to the Exodus Crypto Wallet team has blossomed into a full-fledged campaign for integration across various platforms. The spark that ignited the Shibarium integration campaign came from a simple yet powerful plea from Chubibi (@Pika_Shib), a member of the Shiba Inu community.

In a post directed at the Exodus Crypto Wallet team, Chubibi expressed the community's desire for Shibarium support, citing its importance as a layer-2 solution. The post, which read, "Please Add #shibarium network to your wallet #Shibarium is L2 solution," quickly gained traction among fellow enthusiasts.

Recognizing the importance of facilitating the integration of blockchain protocols like Shibarium, Chubibi's informal request struck a chord within the community. It underscored the need to expand the reach of Shibarium by integrating it into popular exchanges wallets, and other infrastructures.

The response from Exodus Wallet has been encouraging. While there is no official confirmation of Shibarium's integration at this stage, Exodus has acknowledged the demand from the community and forwarded the request to the appropriate channels for consideration.

Thank you for reaching out with your request for Shibarium support! I've submitted it to our developers ✅ We log all feedback -- we're grateful for you speaking up 🤝 -ES — Exodus - Crypto Wallet (@exodus_io) March 12, 2024

Shibarium's rapid ascension

Since its launch in late August 2023, Shibarium has experienced exponential growth, surpassing significant milestones in both total blocks and transactions. With over 3.6 million total blocks and 408 million total transactions, Shibarium has quickly garnered attention within the crypto ecosystem.

Its integration into various platforms further solidifies its position, with partnerships like the one announced with Tangem in February. Tangem, a key partner of the Shiba Inu project, has been diligently working on integrating Shibarium into its wallet ecosystem. This move is anticipated to benefit both Tangem's users and the Shibarium community, offering a seamless experience for storing native Shibarium assets and Shiboshis NFTs.