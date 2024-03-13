Advertisement
SHIB Community Ignites Epic Shibarium Integration Campaign

Godfrey Benjamin
Shibarium integration into this wallet is key priority for community
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 13:59
The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has once again demonstrated its fervent passion for innovation and growth with the launch of an ambitious campaign to integrate Shibarium into Exodus Crypto Wallet.

SHIB community mobilization

What started as an informal request from a community member to the Exodus Crypto Wallet team has blossomed into a full-fledged campaign for integration across various platforms. The spark that ignited the Shibarium integration campaign came from a simple yet powerful plea from Chubibi (@Pika_Shib), a member of the Shiba Inu community.

In a post directed at the Exodus Crypto Wallet team, Chubibi expressed the community's desire for Shibarium support, citing its importance as a layer-2 solution. The post, which read, "Please Add #shibarium network to your wallet #Shibarium is L2 solution," quickly gained traction among fellow enthusiasts.

Recognizing the importance of facilitating the integration of blockchain protocols like Shibarium, Chubibi's informal request struck a chord within the community. It underscored the need to expand the reach of Shibarium by integrating it into popular exchanges wallets, and other infrastructures.

The response from Exodus Wallet has been encouraging. While there is no official confirmation of Shibarium's integration at this stage, Exodus has acknowledged the demand from the community and forwarded the request to the appropriate channels for consideration. 

Shibarium's rapid ascension

Since its launch in late August 2023, Shibarium has experienced exponential growth, surpassing significant milestones in both total blocks and transactions. With over 3.6 million total blocks and 408 million total transactions, Shibarium has quickly garnered attention within the crypto ecosystem.

Its integration into various platforms further solidifies its position, with partnerships like the one announced with Tangem in February. Tangem, a key partner of the Shiba Inu project, has been diligently working on integrating Shibarium into its wallet ecosystem. This move is anticipated to benefit both Tangem's users and the Shibarium community, offering a seamless experience for storing native Shibarium assets and Shiboshis NFTs.

#Shibarium
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

