Shibarium’s Key Integration Redefines L2 Landscape for Shiba Inu

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has scored a new integration, much to the excitement of the Shiba Inu community.



Blockchain wallet Tangem announced in a new tweet that it has begun the integration of the Shibarium network, hinting at exciting times ahead.

Advertisement

Back in May 2023, Shiba Inu announced its partnership with Tangem and SHIB-themed hardware wallets were released months later.

The Shiba Inu hardware wallet, which had all of the same capabilities as the conventional Tangem Wallet except for the lack of a seed phrase option, could store SHIB with thousands of other cryptocurrencies.

Highlighting its roadmap for Shiba Inu-themed wallets after launch, Tangem stated that the next logical step was integrating the Shibarium network.

Tangem stated at the time that its developers were working hard on it, allocating more resources to make Shibarium on Tangem a dream come true. It also worked on enabling secure storage of Shiboshis in the wallet.

Shibarium continues to expand. According to the Shibariumscan Explorer, the total number of transactions is now 364,697,793. The number of wallet addresses has now reached 1,361,510, with a total block count of 3,289,272. Shibarium reported an increase in daily transactions, totaling 4.21 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu's new era is born

Sheboshis have finally arrived in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, unleashing a new era of NFTs. With the adoption of the DN404 standard, SHEboshis aim to redefine the landscape, merging the best of the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards to offer liquidity and fractional ownership in the NFT sector.

For Shiboshi holders, the claims have been simplified with a snapshot taken at block 19227900; wallets can now claim one SHEboshi for each SHIboshi they hold. The claim window is currently open and will last for 48 hours.

Once the claim period concludes, LEASH holders will have exclusive 24-hour access to purchase any remaining SHEboshis. Should any SHEboshis remain, they will be made available for public acquisition.