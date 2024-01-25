Advertisement
AD

SHIB Burns Skyrocket 4,240% After New Burn Era Kicked Off

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Daily Shiba Inu burn rate spiked by over 4,200% after SHIB team announced new update
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 11:55
SHIB Burns Skyrocket 4,240% After New Burn Era Kicked Off
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Recent figures on the Shibburn tracker’s website show that since yesterday morning, the percentage count of burned SHIB has skyrocketed compared to the previous day.

This has been the second massive burn surge this week reported by Shibburn; the one on Tuesday saw more than 100 million SHIB destroyed.

In the meantime, SHIB demonstrated a slight decline over the last 24 hours.

Burn rate jumps 4,240%, here's how much SHIB removed

According to the aforementioned source, within the period of the last 24 hours, the SHIB community has managed to increase the burn rate by 4,240% and burn 15,712,916 Shiba Inu.

The two biggest transactions this time carried 7,331,125 SHIB and 5,574,136 SHIB, and therefore, these two burned nearly all of the 15.7 million coins.

SHIB burns skyrocket
Image via Shibburn

SHIB team announces New Burn Era as Puppynet transitions to Sepolia

As reported earlier this week, the Shiba Inu developer team has begun the transition of the Shibarium testnet Puppynet from Ethereum’s Goerli network to Sepolia, which also runs on the second-largest cryptocurrency blockchain built by Vitalik Buterin and his colleagues.

Along with this, the SHIB development team spearheaded by the mysterious leader Shytoshi Kusama has launched the trial of a transformative new mechanism for burning SHIB coins as they announced the upcoming arrival of a “new burn era” for Shiba Inu.

The new mechanism, according to an article in the latest edition of the Shiba Magazine, will be vital for Shibarium’s economic model since trillions of Shiba Inu are intended to be burned through it. One thing that is known about the new SHIB burn models, according to a December blog post, is that SHIB burns in it will switch from manual mode to an automated one on Puppynet.

As for other bonuses of the transition from Goerli to Sepolia is that this will include multiple other upgrades on Shibarium as well and, in particular, will result in a greater speed of transactions, improved smart contract functionalities and a better user experience.

Related
Shibarum Announces New Era in SHIB Burns With Transformative Burning Mechanism

Trillions of SHIB on move

As reported earlier, Whale Alert spotted a massive transaction of 4,276,568,835,013 SHIB as it was shoveled from major cryptocurrency exchange Bitvavo.

This immense SHIB transfer was worth a staggering $37,950,271. It proved to be an internal transfer eventually.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Solana (SOL) Unveils Major Upgrade; Here's What's New
2024/01/25 11:53
Solana (SOL) Unveils Major Upgrade; Here's What's New
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk Spills Beans on X Payments – Is Dogecoin in Mix?
2024/01/25 11:53
Elon Musk Spills Beans on X Payments – Is Dogecoin in Mix?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Whopping 515 Million XRP Exchange Hands as XRP Whales' Activity Surges
2024/01/25 11:53
Whopping 515 Million XRP Exchange Hands as XRP Whales' Activity Surges
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Covalent (CQT) Transforms Web3 with Unified API, Enriching +240 Million Wallets Across +200 Networks
Algotech Presale Raised $1.1 Million In 2 Days And is Transforming the DeFi Landscape
Immutable Chooses Axelar for Canonical Bridge to Ethereum, Enhancing Web3 Gaming Interoperability
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SHIB Burns Skyrocket 4,240% After New Burn Era Kicked Off
Solana (SOL) Unveils Major Upgrade; Here's What's New
Elon Musk Spills Beans on X Payments – Is Dogecoin in Mix?
Show all