Major Shibarium Partner and SHIB Burner Revealed by Shiba Inu Member

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, who prefers to call herself Lucie, has taken to the X/Twitter social media network to draw the SHIB community’s attention to a platform that has been of great help to the Shiba Inu team on its key projects.

In the meantime, the Shiba Inu price has demonstrated a significant plunge overnight.

Shoutout to WoofSwap from SHIB plus warning

According to Lucie’s tweet, WoofSwap has provided a great deal of help with Shibarium and contributed to SHIB burns. She did not specify whether that assistance was temporary during specific periods when the team worked on Shibarium before or after its launch, nor did she specify anything about WoofSwap’s contribution to burning Shiba Inu tokens.

She just suggested that her followers on Twitter start following @woofswap on the same platform and shared a link that leads to its Telegram channel.

Sunday big shoutout to @woofswap.



Deserves a follow for all the help on #Shibarium.



The $SHIB burns, gate integration assistance & transactions.



Let's see what they will cook up for us next. — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Shibarium ⛓️ (@LucieSHIB) January 21, 2024

Aside from that, Lucie issued a warning to the SHIB community, calling on them not to click on any links published within the comments section of her root tweet. She suggested double-checking on the sources where these tweets come from and also never connecting wallets to any suspicious platforms.

SHIB burn rate skyrockets, SHIB price drops

Recently published data by the Shibburn wallet tracking website shows that within the last 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate printed a massive increase, rising by 1,299%. This impressive rise signified the removal of 56,601,159 SHIB from the circulating supply of these meme coins.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00000924 (1hr -0.46% ▼ | 24hr -2.54% ▼ )

Market Cap: $5,455,076,948 (-2.34% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,292,113,864,421



TOKENS BURNT

Past hour: 30,462,825 (1 transaction)

Past 24Hrs: 56,601,159 (1299.53% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 193,710,986 (-97.94% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) January 22, 2024

The largest burn transaction has carried more than half of the total burned SHIB coins to unspendable blockchain wallets – 30,462,825 SHIB. The second biggest burn of 13,631,000 SHIB preceded that one.

According to the same source, within the last week, the SHIB community has gotten rid of 193,710,986 Shiba Inu; still, the weekly burn rate remains 97.94% down compared to the week before that.

The SHIB price responded to that with a major decline over the past 24 hours as it plunged by 8.51%, and the second largest meme-inspired cryptocurrency fell from the $0.00000985 level to $0.00000912, where it is exchanging hands at the time of this writing, according to data provided by TradingView.