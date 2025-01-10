SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Data provided by an independent tracking platform Shibburn, which accumulates transaction data on Etherscan and then shares it on their website and X account, has revealed a massive SHIB burn rate spike over the last day.

In the meantime, the meme coin’s price has demonstrated a nearly 4% surge as it has made another attempt to break through the $0.00002177 resistance level. As of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002173 per coin.

SHIB burns jump 1,193%

The above-mentioned data source spread the word about an impressive SHIB burn rate surge during the period of the last 24 hours – slightly more than 1,193%. That spike was driven by the removal of 6,037,310 SHIB from the circulating supply, according to a tweet published by Shibburn earlier today.

The two largest token burn transactions here carried 2,511,360 and 1,000,000 SHIB eighteen and sixteen hours ago, respectively.

As for weekly burns, the increase has been 72.74%, with a massive 76,236,965 SHIB scorched and locked in unspendable SHIB blockchain addresses.

Shytoshi Kusama teases upcoming TREAT launch

In a recently published X post, the mysterious leader of the SHIB developer team, known under the Japanese-styled pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, stated that the upcoming launch of the much-anticipated Shibarium token TREAT will be “unlike any other launch” that the Shiba Inu team has done so far. He promised to reveal why today, on January 10, perhaps in an AMA session or in a tweet thread.

The $TREAT launch will be unlike any other launch we've done. Why? Find out tomorrow.



But let's for now talk about WHY...one moment... — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) January 9, 2025

He also hinted at a significant development or event related to the approaching official release of this token. In a tweet published earlier, another pseudonymous SHIB team executive—Lucie—published what seems to be the scheduled date for the TREAT release: 14 January 2025. On the same day, according to an X post, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin intends to list this new token.