Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB burn rate jumps high in light of the approaching TREAT launch
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 9:48
    A
    A
    A
    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data provided by an independent tracking platform Shibburn, which accumulates transaction data on Etherscan and then shares it on their website and X account, has revealed a massive SHIB burn rate spike over the last day.

    In the meantime, the meme coin’s price has demonstrated a nearly 4% surge as it has made another attempt to break through the $0.00002177 resistance level. As of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002173 per coin.

    Related
    SHIB Burns Plummet 72%, Here's Immediate Price Response
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 09:35
    SHIB Burns Plummet 72%, Here's Immediate Price Response
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches
    Ripple Makes Massive $682 Million XRP Transfer
    XRP to Hit Key Level in 3 Days, Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Lose $0.30, Solana (SOL) Just Blundered
    Just One Wallet Owns Close to $10 Billion Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE)

    SHIB burns jump 1,193%

    The above-mentioned data source spread the word about an impressive SHIB burn rate surge during the period of the last 24 hours – slightly more than 1,193%. That spike was driven by the removal of 6,037,310 SHIB from the circulating supply, according to a tweet published by Shibburn earlier today.

    Advertisement

    The two largest token burn transactions here carried 2,511,360 and 1,000,000 SHIB eighteen and sixteen hours ago, respectively.

    As for weekly burns, the increase has been 72.74%, with a massive 76,236,965 SHIB scorched and locked in unspendable SHIB blockchain addresses.

    Shytoshi Kusama teases upcoming TREAT launch

    In a recently published X post, the mysterious leader of the SHIB developer team, known under the Japanese-styled pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, stated that the upcoming launch of the much-anticipated Shibarium token TREAT will be “unlike any other launch” that the Shiba Inu team has done so far. He promised to reveal why today, on January 10, perhaps in an AMA session or in a tweet thread.

    He also hinted at a significant development or event related to the approaching official release of this token. In a tweet published earlier, another pseudonymous SHIB team executive—Lucie—published what seems to be the scheduled date for the TREAT release: 14 January 2025. On the same day, according to an X post, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin intends to list this new token.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shytoshi Kusama
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 9:01
    'They Want Your Bitcoin': NBA Legend Warns of Crypto Bear Trap
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 7:59
    Silk Road Bitcoins to Cause Insignificant Selling Pressure, CryptoQuant Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Finnovex West Africa 2025: Driving Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth
    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches
    'They Want Your Bitcoin': NBA Legend Warns of Crypto Bear Trap
    Silk Road Bitcoins to Cause Insignificant Selling Pressure, CryptoQuant Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD