SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,720% After Shiba Inu Price Cools Down

Mon, 10/31/2022 - 09:28
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu burning shows multi-directional performance during SHIB's wild price rise
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,720% After Shiba Inu Price Cools Down
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The recent rise in SHIB quotations has triggered changes to the cryptocurrency's burn rate numbers. One of the most interesting was SHIB's burn rate reaching 1,720% today, after the coin's quotes cooled slightly.

According to CryptEye data, such a high figure resulted in the burning of 44 million SHIBs in a single day, representing 41.9% of all tokens burned in the last seven days. Yet despite the three-digit burn rate and the six-digit number of SHIBs sent to "dead" addresses, their equivalent value does not exceed $525.

Fall in SHIB burning process

It is also worth noting that a few days before the SHIB price rallied, when its value increased by half in two days, token burning made a leap in favor of an increase. Thus, from Oct. 23 to 27, the number of SHIB burned increased by 16.9%.

Related
SHIB Burning Extremely Different Since Start of Fall: Details

At the same time, globally, the number of SHIBs being burned has reached a plateau since the beginning of autumn. As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu token burning has fallen by 60.6% since September. This trend is continuing and, judging from the one-year graph, is a normal state of affairs. Against this background, the period from mid-July to the end of August seems abnormal. The Shiba Inu total supply was then reduced by 7 billion SHIB at a time.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Will New Binance Launchpool Token HFT Replicate STEPN (GMT) 34,500% Rise?
10/31/2022 - 12:05
Will New Binance Launchpool Token HFT Replicate STEPN (GMT) 34,500% Rise?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Fear Prevails on Crypto Market as Investors Wait for Halloween Sale, Here's Why
10/31/2022 - 11:55
Fear Prevails on Crypto Market as Investors Wait for Halloween Sale, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Elon Musk Responds to Dogecoin Co-Founder on Twitter, DOGE Price Suddenly Jumps 5%
10/31/2022 - 11:25
Elon Musk Responds to Dogecoin Co-Founder on Twitter, DOGE Price Suddenly Jumps 5%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide