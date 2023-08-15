SHIB Breaking News: Shiba Inu Taps Leading Investment Firm for Doggy Dao Advisor

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu community received massive news shortly after the commencement of the Blockchain Futurist conference held in Toronto.

In a huge announcement, digital asset advisory and investment firm Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) announced that it will be advising the foundation behind SHIB Doggy DAO.

Leading digital asset advisory and investment firm Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) today announced that it will be advising the foundation behind SHIB Doggy DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization governed by Shiba Inu token holders that funds the projects now being built… pic.twitter.com/he1sXsCxJv — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 15, 2023

SHIB Doggy DAO is the decentralized autonomous organization governed by Shiba Inu token holders that funds projects now being built on the Shibarium blockchain.

The collaboration is hoped to bring immense benefits to the SHIB Doggy DAO Foundation, which is in charge of carrying out the DAO's governance decisions and holding the DAO's assets and treasury. ATH boasts a team of veteran leaders from Disney, News Corp. and Nasdaq, who have previously advised blockchain projects including Ethereum and Tether.

As stated in the release, Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, expressed his delight, saying that as Shibarium nears completion and the full structure is placed at the feet of the world, Shiba Inu could not have asked for a better partner to help shepherd the next phase of the Shiba global phenomenon.

More big news coming?

Earlier, Shytoshi Kusama hinted at three potential partnerships for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Kusama had also hinted about major advancements coming to the SHIB Doggy DAO foundation in a blog post, saying it "is the first way we show the world we are no laughing matter."

Kusama also discussed governance, which he believes is a vital part of any autonomous global organization.

Speaking in this light, "The Doggy Dao is the next interesting announcement found in this foundational section of the World Paper," the Shiba Inu lead stated.

As a new era for Shiba Inu begins, the community is on the lookout for exciting announcements and reveals in the coming days and weeks.