Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exciting Times Unleashed as Big Moment Arrives

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Blockchain Futurist Conference, Canada's largest and longest-running Web3 event, has finally come, bringing together tens of thousands of participants from all over the world to discuss the future of blockchain technology.

Shiba Inu is the event's official title sponsor, and serious announcements are planned. In this light, Shiba Inu promised "some serious Shib excitement" at the outset of the week, relishing a big week.

Hey there, mark this down on your calendars!!! 🗓️



Streaming live on Shibarium Tech discord!



Get excited because we're about to witness $SHIB history being made LIVE!@ShytoshiKusama will be giving a presentation that you won't want to miss!



🕑 Date & Time: August 15th, 2023… pic.twitter.com/fhsm8doLGo — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 14, 2023

Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, tweeted about the first "Shib excitement" to be unveiled. Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu's lead, will be making a presentation via AI titled "Dear Humanity: An Insider’s Perspective." The presentation begins at 2:10 p.m. EDT today, Aug. 15.

Shiba Inu community members, if not live at the event, would be able to participate in the live streaming on Shibarium Tech Discord or via CoinMarketCap.

Excitement meets expectations

Excitement meets expectations given that Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, had hinted at major announcements coming.

As previously reported, Kusama hinted at an announcement aimed exclusively at LEASH token holders. The Shiba Inu lead developer announced his intention to reveal something exclusive on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. EST, followed by the introduction of a new use for the Leash token the following day.

"Dear LEASH Holders. As you know, EXCLUSIVITY is the key utility of Leash, and I have an exclusive exclusive for you all Tuesday at 1 PM EST," Kusama stated before adding, "Then on Wednesday, a new utility for Leash will be unveiled.It's just a bonus and gives Leash a very important role. Won't be the only new thing we announce. There's lots coming."

Besides this, "The Worldpaper will be on display, fully completed, all SHIB-branded projects will be revealed; and TREAT will first be publicly discussed in detail. It's also highly likely we will discuss and even release our long-awaited L2 Shibarium," Kusama stated in an earlier blog post while discussing expectations for the Blockchain Futurist Conference.