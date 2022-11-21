Original U.Today article

ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 21

Mon, 11/21/2022 - 15:16
Denys Serhiichuk
Is current week bullish for Ethereum or XRP?
The situation is almost unchanged since yesterday as the majority of the coins keep trading in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 4.32% over the last day.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has continued yesterday's drop, getting closer to the support level of $1,071. If buyers lose the important $1,100 zone, the accumulated power might be enough for a fall to the $1,000 area.

The following scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,122 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is more of a loser than Ethereum (ETH), going down by 7%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's sharp fall, XRP is trading in the middle of the wide channel, far away from the key levels. However, the selling volume is high, which means that a further drop is more likely than a bounce back. In this case, the next area at which bulls may seize the initiative is the area of $0.32.

XRP is trading at $0.3511 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

