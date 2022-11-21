Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 21

Can Cardano or Binance Coin bounce back soon?
Bears keep dominating the cryptocurrency market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is no exception to the rule, falling by 3.56%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) has reached the support level at $256.7. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the daily closure. If it happens near the $256 mark, there might be a sharp drop to the $240-$250 zone within the next few days.

BNB is trading at $260.6 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the drop of Binance Coin (BNB), declining by 4.35%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Cardano (ADA) has broken the support level at $0.31 on the daily time frame. However, the altcoin still has time to close above it by the end of the day. If bulls manage to do that, they might seize the initiative and restore the price to the $0.32 zone soon.

ADA is trading at $0.3099 at press time.

