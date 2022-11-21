ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 21

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears keep dominating the cryptocurrency market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is no exception to the rule, falling by 3.56%.

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) has reached the support level at $256.7. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the daily closure. If it happens near the $256 mark, there might be a sharp drop to the $240-$250 zone within the next few days.

BNB is trading at $260.6 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the drop of Binance Coin (BNB), declining by 4.35%.

Cardano (ADA) has broken the support level at $0.31 on the daily time frame. However, the altcoin still has time to close above it by the end of the day. If bulls manage to do that, they might seize the initiative and restore the price to the $0.32 zone soon.

ADA is trading at $0.3099 at press time.