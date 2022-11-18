SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 18

At the end of the week, cryptocurrencies have the chance to rise, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has followed the local bounce back of the market, rising by 1.10%.
Despite slight growth, DOGE keeps accumulating strength for a further sharp move as none of the sides has enough power to seize the initiative.
Respectively, trading in the area of $0.083-$0.087 is likely within the next few days.
DOGE is trading at $0.08532 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has gained less than DOGE, rising by 0.83% over the past 24 hours.
From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the price keeps trading in a wide channel. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the interim level at $0.000009. If bears break it and fix below, the downward move may continue to the support at $0.00000861.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000915 at press time.