SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 18

Which meme coin can grow against neutral market mode?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

At the end of the week, cryptocurrencies have the chance to rise, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the local bounce back of the market, rising by 1.10%.

Despite slight growth, DOGE keeps accumulating strength for a further sharp move as none of the sides has enough power to seize the initiative.

Respectively, trading in the area of $0.083-$0.087 is likely within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.08532 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained less than DOGE, rising by 0.83% over the past 24 hours.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the price keeps trading in a wide channel. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the interim level at $0.000009. If bears break it and fix below, the downward move may continue to the support at $0.00000861.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000915 at press time.