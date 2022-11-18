Original U.Today article

SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 18

Fri, 11/18/2022 - 21:30
Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coin can grow against neutral market mode?
At the end of the week, cryptocurrencies have the chance to rise, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the local bounce back of the market, rising by 1.10%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Despite slight growth, DOGE keeps accumulating strength for a further sharp move as none of the sides has enough power to seize the initiative.

Respectively, trading in the area of $0.083-$0.087 is likely within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.08532 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained less than DOGE, rising by 0.83% over the past 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the price keeps trading in a wide channel. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the interim level at $0.000009. If bears break it and fix below, the downward move may continue to the support at $0.00000861.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000915 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

