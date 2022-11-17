Original U.Today article

SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 17

Thu, 11/17/2022 - 21:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can DOGE or SHIB bounce back soon?
The market keeps setting new lows as the rates of all of the top 10 coins are falling.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 0.67% since yesterday.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE is looking bearish on the daily chart after the false breakout of the resistance level at $0.09461. If the candle closes near the $0.08 mark, there is a high possibility of seeing a sharp drop to the $0.075 zone by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.08412 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is not an exception to the rule, falling by 1.30%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, SHIB is located closer to the support than to the resistance. If bulls cannot hold the initiative, one can expect the test of the $0.00000861 mark soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000913 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

