SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 17

Can DOGE or SHIB bounce back soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market keeps setting new lows as the rates of all of the top 10 coins are falling.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 0.67% since yesterday.

DOGE is looking bearish on the daily chart after the false breakout of the resistance level at $0.09461. If the candle closes near the $0.08 mark, there is a high possibility of seeing a sharp drop to the $0.075 zone by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.08412 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is not an exception to the rule, falling by 1.30%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is located closer to the support than to the resistance. If bulls cannot hold the initiative, one can expect the test of the $0.00000861 mark soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000913 at press time.