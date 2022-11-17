SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 17

The market keeps setting new lows as the rates of all of the top 10 coins are falling.
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE has fallen by 0.67% since yesterday.
DOGE is looking bearish on the daily chart after the false breakout of the resistance level at $0.09461. If the candle closes near the $0.08 mark, there is a high possibility of seeing a sharp drop to the $0.075 zone by the end of the month.
DOGE is trading at $0.08412 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is not an exception to the rule, falling by 1.30%.
From the technical point of view, SHIB is located closer to the support than to the resistance. If bulls cannot hold the initiative, one can expect the test of the $0.00000861 mark soon.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000913 at press time.