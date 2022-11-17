SOL and ETH Price Analysis for November 17

Original U.Today article

The cryptocurrencies have continued the decline, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 1.87% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is trading near the interim support level at $1,186 formed by the false breakout. If the pressure continues, there are high chances to see a sharp drop to the $1,100 zone by the end of the week.

Thus, the selling volume is low, which means that bears are not ready to give up yet.

Ethereum is trading at $1,189 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is more of a loser than Ethereum (ETH), going down by 5.62% over the last 24 hours.

Solana (SOL) is also going down after the failed attempt to fix above the $14 mark. At the moment, one should pay attention to the support level of $12.37. If it breaks out, traders might see SOL at around $10 soon.

SOL is trading at $13.01 at press time.