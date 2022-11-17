Original U.Today article

SOL and ETH Price Analysis for November 17

Thu, 11/17/2022 - 14:23
Denys Serhiichuk
Have popular cryptocurrencies found their local bottoms?
The cryptocurrencies have continued the decline, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 1.87% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is trading near the interim support level at $1,186 formed by the false breakout. If the pressure continues, there are high chances to see a sharp drop to the $1,100 zone by the end of the week.

Thus, the selling volume is low, which means that bears are not ready to give up yet.

Ethereum is trading at $1,189 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is more of a loser than Ethereum (ETH), going down by 5.62% over the last 24 hours.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

Solana (SOL) is also going down after the failed attempt to fix above the $14 mark. At the moment, one should pay attention to the support level of $12.37. If it breaks out, traders might see SOL at around $10 soon.

SOL is trading at $13.01 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

