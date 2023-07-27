SHIB Account Gets New Gold Check Mark, BlackRock Names Optimal BTC Share in Risk Portfolio, Ripple's Exec Drops Update on Joint Project With Montenegro: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

Shiba Inu account sports new gold check mark

The SHIB community has recently spotted a new gold check mark on Shiba Inu's official X (former Twitter) handle. The gold check mark indicates an official business account, according to Twitter's Verified Organizations program. To gain this privilege, businesses must enroll in the Twitter Verified Organizations program, paying a $1,000 per month subscription fee. The attainment of the gold check mark by Shiba Inu excited supporters of the meme coin, with many of them about the potential implications this might bring for the crypto. All speculation aside, Shiba Inu's new verified status serves as a major indicator of recognition for the crypto's growing influence.

BlackRock names optimal Bitcoin share in investor's risk portfolio

In a recent post, Michael van de Poppe, a well-known crypto analyst and trader, shared a screenshot from a document by BlackRock . In this document called "Asset Allocation with Crypto: Application of Preferences for Positive Skewness," analysts from the leading global fund manager stated an optimal share of Bitcoin in a risk portfolio for investors. According to them, an optimal risk portfolio includes 84.9% of Bitcoin. Despite the fact that the document is dated early 2022, it still seems to be relevant for the crypto investment community. Van de Poppe concluded his post by saying, "I'll just buy more."

Ripple's top exec drops major update on joint project with Montenegro