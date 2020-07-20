Tweet-based article

Sentiment Around Bitcoin and Small-Cap Crypto Is Rising in Short Term: Analyst Joseph Young

News
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 13:00
Yuri Molchan
Joseph Young believes that sentiment around BTC and small alts is rising, while Glassnode reports that the Bitcoin Reserve Risk is in the green now
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Analyst Joseph Young believes that sentiment around Bitcoin and some altcoins is rising and offers reasons why.

Meanwhile, Glassnode has shared data which shows that the long-term risk-reward ratio for Bitcoin remains attractive to investors.

Bitcoin Reserve Risk remains in the green

Analysts from the research firm Glassnode have shared some positive data about the Bitcoin Reserve Risk Index.

According to data shared in the tweet, the value of this index has remained in the green since early autumn 2019. This indicates high investor confidence in Bitcoin over the past few months, the tweet stated, and signifies an attractive risk-reward ratio for Bitcoin in the long term.

This reading of the index signifies that when the price is low but the Bitcoin Reserve Risk is high, investors are likely to start purchasing more BTC, hoping to receive high returns over time.

Image via Twitter

"Sentiment around BTC and altcoins is rising short-term"

Analyst Joseph Young has noted that positive sentiment around the flagship cryptocurrency and coins with a small market cap is growing in the short-term.

Joseph believes that the altcoin market is likely rising due to increasing prices on DeFi assets.

Image via Twitter

Related
340 Mln USDT Moved Between Bitfinex, Huobi and Tether Treasury Over Past 10 Hours

"Persistent positive undercurrents remain"

The financial analytics agency Weiss Crypto Ratings has also touched on the topic of altcoins in a recent tweet.

Its analysts say that even though cryptocurrency markets seem to be somewhat stuck over the past few months, in reality, persistent positive undercurrents continue for crypto.

Mainly, they say, it is true for altcoins that have small and medium-sized market capitalization.

Image via Twitter

 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 days ago

Texas Man Nabs $1 Mln in PPP Loans to Invest in Cryptocurrency, Faces Federal Charges
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 days ago

Peter Schiff on Twitter Hack: “I Wonder If This Is a Harbinger of Bitcoin Itself Being Hacked”
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 days ago

Here’s Why Collapsing GBTC Premium Is Good News for Bitcoin Bulls

Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies