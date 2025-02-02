XRP Price May Lose 43% If This Bollinger Bands Signal Validates

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Markets move in cycles, and right now, XRP finds itself in an uneasy position. Price action is telling a story, and Bollinger Bands — one of the most relied-upon volatility indicators — are laying out the next possible chapter.

When they expand, it is a sign that the market is bracing for something big. Lately, these bands have reached extreme levels for XRP, and not in a reassuring way.

After an already rough few weeks, XRP has been unable to reclaim lost ground. The token fell through key support at $3, slipped to $2.65, and has not managed to push back toward the upper Bollinger Band.

That is where trouble starts. When an asset cannot touch that upper band after a sell-off, the odds of it sliding down to the middle band increase. And in this case, that level is sitting at $1.61.

It is not immediate, but it is lurking. A 43% drop from current levels — potentially drawn out over a more extended time frame, given the weekly chart’s influence. The downward pressure is not just technical; sentiment is not exactly screaming bullish either.

Holding $2 is crucial, not just for the charts, but for the psychology of the market. If that level does not hold, another 20% decline would not be a shock.

This does not mean all hope is lost. Markets pivot, trends shift, and unexpected catalysts emerge. But right now, the technicals are speaking clearly. Without a strong push upward to reclaim momentum, XRP is looking at a slow grind downward. And when Bollinger Bands signal something this clearly, traders tend to listen.