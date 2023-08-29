Sei Network Records dApp Exit Post-Mainnet Launch, What's Happening?

Tue, 08/29/2023 - 11:58
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
BlueMove leaving Sei Network as transaction volume remains low
Sei Network Records dApp Exit Post-Mainnet Launch, What's Happening?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Weeks after the launch of Sei Network, the Layer 1 blockchain protocol has started facing an exodus from foundational decentralized applications (dApps) in what is proving to be a distressing situation for the protocol. The latest protocol to desert the Sei Network is BlueMove, a multi-chain NFT market designed with the Move language.

Related
Sei Network (SEI) Airdrop Becomes First to Require Face Verification: Details

BlueMove's exit was attributed to a lower-than-expected transaction volume recorded on Sei Network since the protocol went live on the mainnet earlier this month. Major blockchain protocols place a premium on massive transaction volume, which is proof of its growing and dynamic usage that can also guarantee liquidity that protocols like BlueMove will need to fulfill their potential.

By reason of the exit, BlueMove has instructed its users to delist all of their non-fungible token (NFT) assets in order to prevent avoidable loss. While the call for exit from the Sei Network has not been welcomed very well by members of the community, the timeline for the transition is short, with users having until the 31st of this month to liquidate their holdings or transfer them to other protocols.

With BlueMove also notably halting operations on the Sei blockchain, it was tight-lipped as to which chains users could explore to access its products moving forward.

Shibarium-like hiccup for SEI?

Related
Shibarium Hits Important New Milestones Soon After Relaunch

Despite the evolution of the crypto ecosystem, which has seen the launch of two major protocols to date, the ability to meet general public expectations has proven to be arduous. While SEI is finding it hard to hold down its smart contracts, the launch of Shibarium failed, with some initial scalability challenges that sparked a forced stop of the protocol.

While Shibarium has been able to figure a way out in scaling appropriately, the Sei Network is not close to beating expectations after it sparked massive interest with its iconic launch.

#Sei Network
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image If DOGE Is Ever Integrated on X App, It May Be Far Bigger Than Just That, Here's Why
08/29/2023 - 11:36
If DOGE Is Ever Integrated on X App, It May Be Far Bigger Than Just That, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SEC Files and Settles First NFT Enforcement Action, Crypto Community Reacts
08/29/2023 - 11:12
SEC Files and Settles First NFT Enforcement Action, Crypto Community Reacts
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Perpetuals Unleashed by BitMEX
08/29/2023 - 10:47
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Perpetuals Unleashed by BitMEX
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya