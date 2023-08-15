SEI Token Shoots Up 2200% as Mainnet Makes Grand Debut

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

SEI protocol is on a parabolic run today as it unveiled the launch of its mainnet, signifying a remarkable move in its evolution as a revolutionary Layer 1 protocol. The community is currently agog with the news, a move that has sparked a massive 2,238.79% growth in the price of the SEI token to $0.1868, per data from CoinMarketCap.

The magnitude of the debut of the SEI network lends credence to the inherent backing that revolutionary protocols making their emergence in the space are garnering. Per the updates being shared by the team behind the SEI network, a number of prominent exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase Global Inc, have also unveiled their support through listing, helping to add the necessary liquidity that is massively fueling the growth in the coin's trading volume.

The Sei Mainnet beta, Pacific-1, is here.



Users may now bridge and stake their $SEI at https://t.co/kllP3XP3dZ pic.twitter.com/dMdocFMba0 — Sei 🚢 (@SeiNetwork) August 15, 2023

The SEI protocol also excited members of the Web3 ecosystem when it announced it is launching one of the biggest airdrops the industry has seen in recent times.

Considering the enormity of the airdrops from Ripple Labs-backed Flare Network and Aptos (APT), among others, the current embrace of SEI underscores the frantic effort to tag along by the public.

SEI plans to change the game

Every blockchain protocol makes its emergence with the intention of changing the ecosystem with its unique offering. SEI is no different in this quest for historic relevance.

The protocol is specifically designed to give what it tags "undeserved" decentralized exchanges an unfair advantage. With its model to specifically cater to platforms at the intersection of DEXes and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), SEI is prepared to bring the much needed security, liquidity insurance, inclusion and accessibility to a large and addressable market.

A major competitive edge that SEI boasts of is that there are no mainstream L1s with solutions similar to those it is brandishing, a positioning that is billed to give it a unique soft landing in the Web3.0 world today.