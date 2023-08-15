SEI Token Shoots Up 2200% as Mainnet Makes Grand Debut

Tue, 08/15/2023 - 15:33
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
SEI network mainnet goes live with massive 2,238% rousing welcome from community
SEI Token Shoots Up 2200% as Mainnet Makes Grand Debut
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

SEI protocol is on a parabolic run today as it unveiled the launch of its mainnet, signifying a remarkable move in its evolution as a revolutionary Layer 1 protocol. The community is currently agog with the news, a move that has sparked a massive 2,238.79% growth in the price of the SEI token to $0.1868, per data from CoinMarketCap. 

The magnitude of the debut of the SEI network lends credence to the inherent backing that revolutionary protocols making their emergence in the space are garnering. Per the updates being shared by the team behind the SEI network, a number of prominent exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase Global Inc, have also unveiled their support through listing, helping to add the necessary liquidity that is massively fueling the growth in the coin's trading volume.

Related
Sei Network (SEI) Airdrop Becomes First to Require Face Verification: Details

The SEI protocol also excited members of the Web3 ecosystem when it announced it is launching one of the biggest airdrops the industry has seen in recent times.

Considering the enormity of the airdrops from Ripple Labs-backed Flare Network and Aptos (APT), among others, the current embrace of SEI underscores the frantic effort to tag along by the public. 

SEI plans to change the game

Every blockchain protocol makes its emergence with the intention of changing the ecosystem with its unique offering. SEI is no different in this quest for historic relevance.

Related
Top Derivatives DEXes for Next Rally Indicated by Analysts

The protocol is specifically designed to give what it tags "undeserved" decentralized exchanges an unfair advantage. With its model to specifically cater to platforms at the intersection of DEXes and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), SEI is prepared to bring the much needed security, liquidity insurance, inclusion and accessibility to a large and addressable market.

A major competitive edge that SEI boasts of is that there are no mainstream L1s with solutions similar to those it is brandishing, a positioning that is billed to give it a unique soft landing in the Web3.0 world today.

#Sei Network
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Endorses Community Notes
08/16/2023 - 07:55
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Endorses Community Notes
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Promises “Most Cutting-Edge Keynote” Ever
08/16/2023 - 05:41
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Promises “Most Cutting-Edge Keynote” Ever
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP's 50 EMA Support Level Successfully Holds Up
08/16/2023 - 01:00
XRP's 50 EMA Support Level Successfully Holds Up
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan