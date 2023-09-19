SEC Takes Another Blow in Lawsuit Against Binance

Tue, 09/19/2023 - 08:08
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Judge denies SEC's demand for immediate inspection of Binance.US
SEC Takes Another Blow in Lawsuit Against Binance
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has endured another huge blow in its ongoing lawsuit against Binance exchange after Presiding Judge Faruqui denied the regulator's request for immediate inspection of the software of the trading platform. According to the feedback from the judge during the hearing that was held on Monday, he noted that he is not "inclined to allow the inspection at this time."

Related
SEC Flags Binance US Collateral Concerns

The SEC needed this inspection badly, as it noted in previously filed motions claiming that the exodus of staff and leaders at Binance.US may affect its plans to properly subpoena the right people at the firm. While Judge Faruqui denied this inspection request, he directed the SEC to be more flexible with its plans to gain materials for discovery by speaking with a broader range of people.

This position of the judge has further complicated the efforts of the SEC to solidify its accusation position as far as Binance exchange is concerned. The regulator previously decried how Binance is not cooperating with its investigation, thereby forcing a drawback in its bid to gather the intel it requires to properly defend its case.

One of many blows

While this current refusal of access for the SEC might not change the outcome of the lawsuit much, it generally underscores the growing trend of request and motion denials the market regulator has been facing for the past year.

Related
Bitcoin ETFs Face New Review as SEC Revisits Grayscale Ruling

Notably, the regulator lost its push to prove that XRP, when traded on open markets to retail investors, constitutes a security in an epic ruling from Judge Analisa Torres back in July.

Since then, the SEC has also lost the case featuring a lawsuit brought by Grayscale Investments after the regulator denied its request to convert its proprietary trust into a full-fledged Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) product.

#Binance
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Dormant Bitcoin Address Holding $56.3M Springs to Life After Nearly 6 Years
09/19/2023 - 05:37
Dormant Bitcoin Address Holding $56.3M Springs to Life After Nearly 6 Years
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SEC Flags Binance US Collateral Concerns
09/18/2023 - 20:31
SEC Flags Binance US Collateral Concerns
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Price: Legendary Trader John Bollinger Eyes ‘Upper Band’ Breakout
09/18/2023 - 18:16
Bitcoin Price: Legendary Trader John Bollinger Eyes ‘Upper Band’ Breakout
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya