    SEC Is Correct in Bashing Coinbase, Max Keiser Claims, Slamming XRP and ETH

    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin maximalist Keiser sides with the SEC regarding the issue of all cryptos that are not BTC
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 15:50
    SEC Is Correct in Bashing Coinbase, Max Keiser Claims, Slamming XRP and ETH
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin evangelist and financial journalist Max Keiser has commented on the recent news of the court rejecting Coinbase’s request to drop the SEC suit against them. The only achievement of the exchange’s legal team here is that the court agreed to exclude the Coinbase Wallet from the list of subjects of the SEC’s lawsuit.

    Keiser supports SEC against Coinbase and altcoins

    Keiser tweeted that “SEC is right”, again reminding his army of followers that all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin, are “unregistered securities”, including XRP and ETH.

    SEC is correct. Anything not #Bitcoin is an unregistered security, including ETH & XRP

    Coinbase was slammed with a legal action by the SEC in the summer last year for allegedly allowing users to trade unregistered securities. For the Securities and Exchange Commission all altcoins are considered securities and only Bitcoin and Ethereum have been proclaimed commodities. 

    However, recently discussions again began rising inside the SEC about whether the second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum is a commodity indeed. All Bitcoin maximalists, including Max Keiser and Samson Mow, believe ETH to be a security, a heavily centralized crypto.

    As for XRP, the case of the SEC against Ripple about this coin has been going since December 2020. Last year, Ripple scored a major victory in mid-summer, when the federal judge ruled that XRP sales on the secondary markets do not qualify as securities sales. The regulator also dropped charges against Ripple cofounder Chris Larsen and the company’s chief executive Brad Garlinghouse.

    In the latest, development, the SEC demands that Ripple pays $2 billion in remedies to them to cover all the fines and damages caused.

    #Max Keiser #XRP #Ethereum
    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
