Advertisement
AD

13 Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could Launch by March 2024: Here's What Is Known So Far

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
IntoTheBlock's latest report reveals that 13 Bitcoin spot ETFs are set to launch by March 2024, marking significant milestone in evolution of crypto investments
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 13:40
13 Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could Launch by March 2024: Here's What Is Known So Far
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a groundbreaking revelation, leading crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock has unveiled a comprehensive report delving into the highly anticipated launch of Bitcoin spot ETFs. 

Advertisement

The report predicts that a staggering 13 investment instruments will flood the ETF market by March 2024, ushering in a new era of financial innovation.

Related
Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Price Factor Survey Shows Astonishing Results: Details

Among the major players, BlackRock, boasting an impressive $9.4 trillion in assets under management, leads the charge. Notable financial institutions like Invesco Galaxy, Franklin Templeton and Fidelity are also gearing up to introduce their own Bitcoin spot ETFs, with assets under management reaching mind-boggling figures.

Taking the lead in the race is a joint proposal from ARK Invest and 21 Shares. The report indicates that regulatory responses for all applications are expected in the first decade of January, with ARKB ETF from these two prominent investment companies slated to hit the market as early as Jan. 10.

IntoTheBlock highlights a potential regulatory strategy by the SEC, drawing parallels to the simultaneous approval of nine Ethereum futures ETFs in October. The regulator may opt for a consolidated approval approach, avoiding individual application reviews within a set time frame.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong

As the countdown to March 2024 unfolds, recent discussions between the SEC and asset managers, as reported by Reuters and citing industry experts, suggest a focus on key technical details. This development serves as a promising sign that the regulatory agency may soon grant approval for these transformative financial products.

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ripple's Stablecoin Project in Palau Moves Forward With First Phase
2023/12/07 13:38
Ripple's Stablecoin Project in Palau Moves Forward With First Phase
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) May Rally to $0.75 in December, Here's Potential Bullish Scenario
2023/12/07 13:38
Cardano (ADA) May Rally to $0.75 in December, Here's Potential Bullish Scenario
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 800% in 24 Hours Amid Major Whale Activity
2023/12/07 13:38
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 800% in 24 Hours Amid Major Whale Activity
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

13 Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could Launch by March 2024: Here's What Is Known So Far
13 Bitcoin Spot ETFs Could Launch by March 2024: Here's What Is Known So Far
Ripple's Stablecoin Project in Palau Moves Forward With First Phase
Ripple's Stablecoin Project in Palau Moves Forward With First Phase
Cardano (ADA) May Rally to $0.75 in December, Here's Potential Bullish Scenario
Cardano (ADA) May Rally to $0.75 in December, Here's Potential Bullish Scenario
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 800% in 24 Hours Amid Major Whale Activity
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 800% in 24 Hours Amid Major Whale Activity
Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU
Robinhood Expands BTC, ETH and SOL Trading to EU
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announces Enormous Giveaway Party, Here's Date
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announces Enormous Giveaway Party, Here's Date
Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Price Factor Survey Shows Astonishing Results: Details
Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Price Factor Survey Shows Astonishing Results: Details
XRP Bulls on High Alert: Liquidations Threaten XRP Price Recovery Momentum
XRP Bulls on High Alert: Liquidations Threaten XRP Price Recovery Momentum
Massive Litecoin (LTC) Selling Spree: Why Doesn't Anyone Want to Hold It?
Massive Litecoin (LTC) Selling Spree: Why Doesn't Anyone Want to Hold It?
Shiba Inu Breaks Multimonth Record in 363% On-chain Boost Amid SHIB Price Surge
Shiba Inu Breaks Multimonth Record in 363% On-chain Boost Amid SHIB Price Surge
Show all
Advertisement
AD