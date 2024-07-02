SEC Greenlights First Spot Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF

As is already known, the SEC has acknowledged receipt of the 19b-4 filing for the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF. If approved by early March 2025, it will notably include both Bitcoin and Ethereum in its portfolio.

Advertisement

The term "19b-4" refers to a specific rule under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that outlines the process for reviewing and approving applications for certain types of ETFs. Simply put, it establishes the formal procedure and requirements for filing applications related to ETFs, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and facilitating the SEC's evaluation process.

Hashdex, known for its previous attempt at a spot Ethereum ETF, withdrew its proposal amid a competitive landscape. Now, the fund is shifting to a combined Bitcoin-Ethereum approach, allocating 70.54% to BTC and 29.46% to ETH. To ensure secure custody of these assets, Hashdex plans to partner with Coinbase Custody Trust Company and Bitcoin Trust.

Smart move by Hashdex?

The decision follows Hashdex's strategic move in response to market dynamics, where an oversaturation of Ethereum-oriented products prompted a shift to a broader crypto investment strategy. Public opinion on the ETF concept would influence the SEC's final decision, which could lead to further delays despite the initial positive reception.

Investors better be watching this development closely, viewing it as a potential milestone in bridging traditional financial markets with the crypto sector.

As the SEC's "decision clock starts ticking," industry experts like Nate Geraci anticipate heightened interest and scrutiny leading up to the expected approval date.