Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Hints at Model to Speed up Ethereum Transactions

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum transaction speed might be faster with epochs and slots
    Mon, 1/07/2024 - 13:06
    Vitalik Buterin Hints at Model to Speed up Ethereum Transactions
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has hinted at new technologies that might fuel faster transaction confirmation times for users. As shared in a lengthy blog post, Vitalik Buterin hinted at epochs and slots as the go-to models to help the Ethereum network stay competitive.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum needs speedy transactions

    In Buterin's view, Ethereum is better off than it was five years ago in terms of transaction finality metrics. The blockchain now averages 5 to 20 seconds for transactions, which compares well with its traditional finance competitors.

    Related
    Sun, 06/30/2024 - 09:58
    Ethereum Records Lowest Gas Prices Since 2016
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, with the slots and epochs architecture, the Ethereum cofounder argued that finality could drop down to 16 seconds. While the protocol has worked hard to pilot this slot and epoch architecture, Buterin noted that more improvement to this tech stack is still needed.

    Buterin noted that Ethereum has always created an enabling environment for its constituent protocols, like layer 2, to create their own model for transaction confirmation. While this strategy has worked well, with layer-2 solutions proven to be faster, he believes it is time to guarantee efficiency.

    He remains optimistic about the future of the Ethereum blockchain and how advances in transaction speed times on L1 can make the lives of L2 developers easier.

    Matching competition

    The layer-1 blockchain space might be considered saturated, however, it has continued to evolve, with each new entrant boasting of enhanced capabilities. Ethereum’s key competitors, including Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Fantom (FTM), all boast advanced technology in terms of transaction speed.

    Related
    Fri, 06/28/2024 - 14:47
    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets by 800%, Surpassing BTC, ETH in Yearly Gains
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While Ethereum still dominates the DeFi ecosystem, and the new proposals to increase its confirmation speed might only help make it more endearing to users. Overall, if the developers of the Ethereum ecosystem are able to promote this new futuristic architecture, the biggest beneficiary will be ETH.

    Combined with the expectations for spot Ethereum ETF trading this month, there might be a massive uptick in price moving forward.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Advertisement
    related image Key Drivers of Coming SHIB Power Increase Revealed by SHIB Executive
    Jul 01, 2024 - 13:00
    Key Drivers of Coming SHIB Power Increase Revealed by SHIB Executive
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Dogecoin Founder Gives Crucial AI Statement: Details
    Jul 01, 2024 - 13:00
    Dogecoin Founder Gives Crucial AI Statement: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image XRP to $0.5? Cup Bottom Forming Right Now
    Jul 01, 2024 - 13:00
    XRP to $0.5? Cup Bottom Forming Right Now
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudbet Integrates Ethena USDe (sUSDe) Stablecoin and ENA Tokens
    CARV Launches Alphanet: $35M Node Sale Propels Decentralization Milestone
    FixedFloat Exchange Issues Statement on Security Breaches and Future Enhancements
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Hints at Model to Speed up Ethereum Transactions
    Key Drivers of Coming SHIB Power Increase Revealed by SHIB Executive
    Dogecoin Founder Gives Crucial AI Statement: Details
    Show all