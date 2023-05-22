SEC Emails Suggest XRP Is Not Security, SHIB Scores New Listing, ADA to Reach $500 Billion Market Cap, Says Crypto Capital Venture CEO: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today, check them out!

"Huge": SEC emails suggest XRP is not security

Pro-Ripple lawyer John Deaton has recently found references to SEC emails in the footnotes of Ripple's opposition and reply briefs. According to them, there are reasonable grounds to believe that XRP does not meet all elements of the Howey Test and, thus, might not be classified as a security. Deaton expressed confusion as to why the potential implication of these emails was not given more prominence by Ripple's legal team. The lawyer admitted that he had initially overlooked the detail in the footnotes despite having gone through thousands of pages of legal documents related to the case.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) scores new exchange listing: details

According to a recent announcement by CoinMENA , a crypto exchange headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, it has added support for the Shiba Inu meme token. "Backed by popular demand, Shiba Inu is now available on CoinMENA," the crypto exchange tweeted. That was not the only listing SHIB scored last week. Digitra.com, a Brazilian crypto exchange, has also announced the addition of the dog-themed coin to its platform. To celebrate the SHIB listing, the exchange will run a giveaway.

ADA to reach $500 billion market cap, Crypto Capital Venture founder believes

On Saturday, May 20, founder and CEO of Crypto Capital Venture Dan Gambardello posted a couple of bullish tweets on Cardano's native coin, ADA. In one of them, Gambardello stated that even if the coin reaches a much higher value in terms of market capitalization ($500 billion) than it currently sits at right now ($12 billion), ADA skeptics will not be able to accept it. In the following tweet, the Crypto Capital Venture CEO wrote that people will understand his persistence with his ADA content "when Cardano is breaking all time high in the next bull market."

Shibarium reveals SHIB burn mechanism, thrilling Shiba Inu community