Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Exchange Listing: Details

Shiba Inu (SHIB) to gain further exposure to million more users following this exchange listing

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu's SHIB has scored a new exchange listing, leaving the community excited with the positive news.

CoinMENA, a crypto exchange headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the listing of SHIB after teasing this move earlier in the past week.

هلا بيكم #جيش_شيبا ، بناءً على طلبكم أصبحت عملة شيبا إينو متاحة الآن للتداول على كوين مينا 🐕📈



Hello #SHIBArmy 👋 Backed by popular demand, Shiba Inu is now available on CoinMENA 🐕📈#ShibaInu #Cryptocurrency #DogecoinKiller pic.twitter.com/nMnGQhABoi — CoinMENA | كوين مينا (@CoinMENA) May 19, 2023

"Backed by popular demand, Shiba Inu is now available on CoinMENA," the crypto exchange tweeted.

Notably, Brazilian exchange Digitra.com announced SHIB's listing this week. The crypto exchange also announced a giveaway in celebration of its SHIB listing.

Likewise, the latest update provided on the much anticipated SHIB-themed cold wallet also leaves the Shiba Inu community excited.

As reported, the official Shiba Inu Twitter account provided an update on the preorder date of the SHIB-themed cold wallet. It makes it known that preorders will kick off in the next 10 days, on precisely May 29.

Citing the interest shown by both communities, SHIB wallet builder Tangem has announced that it will be increasing the number of SHIB wallets it plans to release to over 2,000.

SHIB metaverse teases big developments

Lucie, a Shiba ecosystem official, says she is excited for what's to come as regards the SHIB metaverse. Lucie shared a teaser video on the Shiba Inu metaverse while sharing this view.

Excited for what's to come.



Follow @mvshib#ShibtheMetaverse

What are you planning to build or will you just rent your land? pic.twitter.com/N3jVlwXc76 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) May 19, 2023

It should be recalled that Shiba Inu metaverse advisor Marcie Jastrow was live to answer a few users' questions on Shiba Inu's metaverse in a Twitter Space on May 15.

According to Jastrow, four hubs — Wagmi Temple, Rocket Pond, Ryoshi and Tech Trench — are expected to be revealed by September.