Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Exchange Listing: Details

Shiba Inu's SHIB has scored a new exchange listing, leaving the community excited with the positive news.
CoinMENA, a crypto exchange headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the listing of SHIB after teasing this move earlier in the past week.
هلا بيكم #جيش_شيبا ، بناءً على طلبكم أصبحت عملة شيبا إينو متاحة الآن للتداول على كوين مينا 🐕📈— CoinMENA | كوين مينا (@CoinMENA) May 19, 2023
Hello #SHIBArmy 👋 Backed by popular demand, Shiba Inu is now available on CoinMENA 🐕📈#ShibaInu #Cryptocurrency #DogecoinKiller pic.twitter.com/nMnGQhABoi
"Backed by popular demand, Shiba Inu is now available on CoinMENA," the crypto exchange tweeted.
Notably, Brazilian exchange Digitra.com announced SHIB's listing this week. The crypto exchange also announced a giveaway in celebration of its SHIB listing.
Likewise, the latest update provided on the much anticipated SHIB-themed cold wallet also leaves the Shiba Inu community excited.
As reported, the official Shiba Inu Twitter account provided an update on the preorder date of the SHIB-themed cold wallet. It makes it known that preorders will kick off in the next 10 days, on precisely May 29.
Citing the interest shown by both communities, SHIB wallet builder Tangem has announced that it will be increasing the number of SHIB wallets it plans to release to over 2,000.
SHIB metaverse teases big developments
Lucie, a Shiba ecosystem official, says she is excited for what's to come as regards the SHIB metaverse. Lucie shared a teaser video on the Shiba Inu metaverse while sharing this view.
Excited for what's to come.— 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) May 19, 2023
Follow @mvshib#ShibtheMetaverse
What are you planning to build or will you just rent your land? pic.twitter.com/N3jVlwXc76
It should be recalled that Shiba Inu metaverse advisor Marcie Jastrow was live to answer a few users' questions on Shiba Inu's metaverse in a Twitter Space on May 15.
According to Jastrow, four hubs — Wagmi Temple, Rocket Pond, Ryoshi and Tech Trench — are expected to be revealed by September.