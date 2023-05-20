ADA to Reach $500 Billion Market Cap, Crypto Capital Venture Founder Believes

Sat, 05/20/2023 - 08:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
This Cardano advocate has issued another bullish ADA statement
ADA to Reach $500 Billion Market Cap, Crypto Capital Venture Founder Believes
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Founder and CEO of Crypto Capital Venture, who also posts crypto-related videos (especially ADA and BTC) on YouTube, Dan Gambardello, has taken to Twitter to speak about Cardano's native coin ADA.

He believes that ADA skeptics will not be able to embrace it even if the coin hits a much higher value in terms of market capitalization than where it sits now.

ADA to reach record market cap, Gambardello says

Gambardello issued two tweets earlier today, in which he shared his bullish take on Cardano's ADA and predicts that it may well reach a market capitalization of $500 billion.

That is the level of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin, whose market cap is now sitting on the $520,607,827,839 mark and which is exchanging hands at $26,865, according to CoinMarketCap data.

At the time of this writing, ADA's market cap stands at $12,728,380,076 and the coin is trading at $0.3649 — seems like a long way to overtake Bitcoin so far from here.

He also expects ADA to reach another all-time high during the next bull market. According to the tweet, this will explain Gambardello's persistence with his ADA-related content on YouTube.

Related
Dogecoin Creator Names Investments That Are ‘Less Exciting and Scary’ Than Crypto

Gambardello's second favorite — Bitcoin

Another cryptocurrency the founder of Crypto Capital Venture often tweets and makes YouTube videos about is Bitcoin. Several days ago, Gambardello tweeted that he expects the next Bitcoin bull run to be close and advised his followers to prepare for it without questioning him for reasons.

He tweeted back then: "Don't ask. Prepare." On May 18 four years ago, he reminded the community, Bitcoin was trading at $8,000 and then gradually exploded to the $70,000 historic peak in late 2021.

#Cardano #ADAUSD #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Creator Names Investments That Are ‘Less Exciting and Scary’ Than Crypto
05/20/2023 - 07:13
Dogecoin Creator Names Investments That Are ‘Less Exciting and Scary’ Than Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Finds Hope in Supreme Court's Twitter Ruling
05/19/2023 - 20:38
Ripple Finds Hope in Supreme Court's Twitter Ruling
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple's Star Catch: Former Amazon CFO Joins Embattled Company
05/19/2023 - 18:03
Ripple's Star Catch: Former Amazon CFO Joins Embattled Company
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya