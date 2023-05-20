ADA to Reach $500 Billion Market Cap, Crypto Capital Venture Founder Believes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Founder and CEO of Crypto Capital Venture, who also posts crypto-related videos (especially ADA and BTC) on YouTube, Dan Gambardello, has taken to Twitter to speak about Cardano's native coin ADA.

He believes that ADA skeptics will not be able to embrace it even if the coin hits a much higher value in terms of market capitalization than where it sits now.

ADA to reach record market cap, Gambardello says

Gambardello issued two tweets earlier today, in which he shared his bullish take on Cardano's ADA and predicts that it may well reach a market capitalization of $500 billion.

If people don't understand why #Cardano is $12B market cap, they are going to be really confused when it's sitting at $500B.$ADA — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) May 19, 2023

That is the level of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin, whose market cap is now sitting on the $520,607,827,839 mark and which is exchanging hands at $26,865, according to CoinMarketCap data.

At the time of this writing, ADA's market cap stands at $12,728,380,076 and the coin is trading at $0.3649 — seems like a long way to overtake Bitcoin so far from here.

He also expects ADA to reach another all-time high during the next bull market. According to the tweet, this will explain Gambardello's persistence with his ADA-related content on YouTube.

When #Cardano is breaking all time high in next bull market, people will understand why I have been so persistent with my $ADA content.https://t.co/9umrcSpnBP — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) May 20, 2023

Gambardello's second favorite — Bitcoin

Another cryptocurrency the founder of Crypto Capital Venture often tweets and makes YouTube videos about is Bitcoin. Several days ago, Gambardello tweeted that he expects the next Bitcoin bull run to be close and advised his followers to prepare for it without questioning him for reasons.

He tweeted back then: "Don't ask. Prepare." On May 18 four years ago, he reminded the community, Bitcoin was trading at $8,000 and then gradually exploded to the $70,000 historic peak in late 2021.