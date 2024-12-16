Advertisement
    Scam Alert: Important Note Shared With Cardano Community

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardao community beware of this major scam tactic
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 16:07
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Cardano (ADA) community received a notable warning that could help them protect their funds. Caution is necessary following a significant development in the community, particularly as they anticipate a favorable shift in the market.

    Staying safe in bullish market

    In a post on X, the Cardano Feed account emphasized that fraudsters are increasing their attempts to attack the protocol. Cardano Feed noted that there is an uptick in attempts to exploit users through various means.

    Notably, phishing emails have significantly increased, with malicious actors pretending to resolve issues with users’ wallets. In the post, a sample email urges users to update their Yoroi Mobile 5.0 wallet to restore functionality.

    Malicious actors can exploit such messages by providing a link that takes users to a scam website. Hence, Cardano Feed is warning the broader community to be vigilant and apply caution when dealing with any update on the network to avoid losing funds.

    Besides phishing emails, scammers seek to defraud using other methods, including fake investment opportunities or impersonating notable figures. The scammers could take advantage of the impending bullish market to exploit new investors who are less cautious.

    Cardano Feed’s message urges overall community vigilance as scam attempts usually spike during bullish market conditions. Therefore, users have been encouraged to double-check any links, offers or communications claiming to emanate from ADA. This will prevent users from falling victim to such scams.

    Community vigilance amid market optimism

    As reported by U.Today, the Cardano community received a similar scam alert in October. The warning occurred after the Cardano stablecoin USDM official X handle was hacked. The account was then used to promote fake rewards and expose users to financial losses.

    In September, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also warned about cryptocurrency-focused “pig butchering” schemes as one of the prevalent scams in the crypto sector.

    The warnings reminded users of the need to remain eternally vigilant to protect their funds online.

    About the author
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

