    FBI Exposes One of Most Prevalent Crypto Scams

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The FBI has issued a fresh cryptocurrency warning
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 16:17
    FBI Exposes One of Most Prevalent Crypto Scams
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued yet another cryptocurrency warning via its social media profile on the X platform. 

    Advertisement

    This time around, it has warned about cryptocurrency-focused "pig butchering" schemes, which have emerged as the most prevalent scams. 

    "Pig butchering" scams typically involve creating a fake online identity by either stealing someone's photos or using AI-generated photos. Fraudsters typically look for their potential victims on dating apps, popular social media platforms and so on. 

    HOT Stories
    Here's How Much BTC Elon Musk's SpaceX Owns: Details
    FBI Exposes One of Most Prevalent Crypto Scams
    Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” Statement
    3 Things Bitcoin (BTC) Needs to Hit $60,000

    Scammers typically spend weeks or even months looking for victims who could potentially fall into their trap. Then, they have to use various techniques in order to build trust and achieve a certain level of intimacy. They might rely on empathy, flattery, evoking romantic feelings and so on.

    Advertisement

    Related
    FBI Breaks Silence About Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
    Tue, 08/13/2024 - 15:12
    FBI Breaks Silence About Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Fraudsters then start pitching various investment opportunities during conversations. Victims are often asked to download some sketchy investment apps and make initial deposits. Of course, their ultimate goal is to separate the victim with as much money as possible. Their final act is usually vanishing without a trace. Some scammers might not stop there since they can also start targeting the victim's family members. 

    Those who fell prey to big-butchering scams are advised to file a report with the FBI. Victims are advised to provide such information as communications with the scammer and the details of fraudulent financial transactions. 

    Potential victims are, of course, advised against making investment decisions based on the advice of someone they met online. 

    #Cryptocurrency Scam #FBI
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 16:28
    XRP Could be on Verge of 'Huge Squeeze' Against Bitcoin, Coinbase Announces New Listing, Binance XRP Reserves Drop to 2.78 Billion: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 16:24
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets $812 Million in 24 Hours of Bullish Whale Activity
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ethernity Chain Unveils $10 Million Grant Program to Empower Founders
    CTH|Fundamental Labs, Axlflops, and MetaEra Announce Speakers for Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit
    VOIP Finance Reports Jaw-Dropping MEXC Debut
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Could be on Verge of 'Huge Squeeze' Against Bitcoin, Coinbase Announces New Listing, Binance XRP Reserves Drop to 2.78 Billion: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets $812 Million in 24 Hours of Bullish Whale Activity
    Here's How Much BTC Elon Musk's SpaceX Owns: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD