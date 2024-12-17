Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    sBTC Kicks Off on Stacks Mainnet: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    sBTC, Stacks' programmable, 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset, goes live in its first-ever mainnet version
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 16:29
    sBTC Kicks Off on Stacks Mainnet: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    sBTC, a new-gen fully programmable asset backed by Bitcoin (BTC) at 1:1 rate, reached its mainnet rollout phase. Starting Dec. 17, 2024, sBTC works on Stacks in deposit-only mode, while full functionality is expected to arrive in the coming months.

    Bitcoin-backed asset sBTC launches on Stacks

    sBTC, a DeFi-centric, 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset by Bitcoin L2 Labs, the organization driving Stacks core development and Bitcoin L2 adoption, debuted today in mainnet version. Following the game-changing Nakamoto upgrade, this deployment is of paramount importance to Bitcoin's programmability.

    sBTC enables the decentralized movement of BTC in and out of Bitcoin (BTC) layers. With this upgrade, Stacks network finally achieves 100% Bitcoin (BTC) finality.

    Advertisement

    sBTC now enables holders to access decentralized finance (DeFi) applications while maintaining Bitcoin's core security principles. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Makes Comeback for Survival, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has No Ground Under Its Feet, Solana (SOL) Downtrend Becoming Scary
    Stellar (XLM) Suddenly up 12%: Reason
    $4.20 XRP May Be Real Amid Biggest Breakout in Price's History
    Breaking: Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD Officially Goes Live

    Muneeb Ali, Stacks founder, expects institutional capital to fuel Bitcoin's L2 ecosystem with entirely new mechanisms unlocked by the native sBTC release:

    Getting Bitcoin capital into the hands of builders with sBTC is a pivotal moment for the Stacks L2 and Bitcoin economy, and has been a culmination of months of work following the Nakamoto upgrade. Unlike locking BTC in proof of stake systems, sBTC is fully expressive and enables an on-chain bitcoin economy. sBTC can be deployed in a variety of applications like decentralized lending, DEXes, AI bots, etc., and is the only programmable bitcoin asset that inherits 100% bitcoin hash power security.

    From lending and borrowing through protocols like Zest, trading assets on (DEXes) like Bitflow and ALEX, or creating an AI agent on aiBTC, sBTC unlocks new opportunities for developers and users in the emerging Bitcoin economy.

    Inaugural mainnet iteration debuts with 1,000 BTC deposited

    Andre Serrano, Head of Product at Bitcoin L2 Labs, also sees sBTC as a pivotal element of the upcoming DeFi-on-Bitcoin ecosystem:

    sBTC is a major milestone for the Bitcoin ecosystem. With sBTC, Bitcoin becomes highly capable beyond a store of value, unlocking the full potential of BTC in decentralized applications.

    The initial mainnet phase introduces deposit-only functionality and a 1,000 BTC cap, allowing users to mint sBTC on the Stacks layer. The BTC cap provides liquidity for developers to utilize sBTC and for further integrations with institutional custodians and additional partners.

    This cap will gradually increase to onboard more users as sBTC withdrawals become available in Q1, 2025, and the protocol progresses toward a fully open, permissionless signer set.

    Within the framework of a rewards program, the first depositors can enjoy up to 5% APY in Bitcoin (BTC) while holding the assets.

    #Stacks STX
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 16:25
    Bitcoin (BTC) Rockets to $108,000: Will XRP and DOGE Follow?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 16:22
    Shiba Inu Whale Moves Explode 258%, Sparking Market Frenzy
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Step into Future of Gambling with Gateway2Fortune: Where Innovation Meets Excitement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Rockets to $108,000: Will XRP and DOGE Follow?
    Shiba Inu Whale Moves Explode 258%, Sparking Market Frenzy
    $7.28 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in Two Days, Is Market Ready for Biggest Supply Crunch?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD