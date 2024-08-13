SBI, Ripple Team up to Promote XRP Ledger in Web3 Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Japanese financial giant SBI has announced that it will promote the use of the XRP Ledger in the Web3 community through a strategic partnership via its digital community arm. This information was provided in an official release communicated in Japanese, dated Aug. 13, 2024.

Through the strategic partnership, SBI aims to increase the opportunities for individual users to use the XRP Ledger through the "Bto3" Web3 community, hosted by SBI Digital Community, as well as to popularize XRP Ledger.

Bto3 will issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on XRP Ledger and will provide support to users on how to purchase and trade NFTs on XRP Ledger.

SBI will use xrp.café, a marketplace that specializes in the distribution, purchasing and selling of XRP Ledger NFTs, as an issuing platform. Furthermore, creators and other community participants will be able to receive rewards in the cryptocurrency XRP based on their requests.

SBI backs XRP Ledger

This move from SBI Holdings represents a significant vote of confidence in XRP, believing that its adoption of NFTs on XRPL is a method of supporting emerging technologies that have the potential to take off in the future.

At the start of the year, the Japanese financial giant announced plans to issue a non-fungible token (NFT) on XRP Ledger (XRPL), specifically designed for the upcoming EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan. SBI will join a consortium with SMBC Group, Resona Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to operate the "EXPO2025 Digital Wallet."

As of July 1, Ripple VP Emy Yoshikawa hinted that SBI had begun minting XRPL-based NFTs for the 2025 World Expo in Japan.