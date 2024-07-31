XRP Ledger Ships Major Software Update: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger has recently launched a significant software update, with XRP Ledger version 2.2.1. In a tweet, RippleX announced that Version 2.2.1 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol was now available.

This update marks an important achievement for the XRP community, bringing with it bags of advancements and fixes targeted toward the entire use and the general working of the network.

Version 2.2.1 release deals with a particular bug that was inputted in an earlier release, 2.2.0, that had impacted the handling of certain types of RPC requests.

This fix is key for maintaining the stability and reliability of XRP Ledger, ensuring that users can continue to transact and make use of the network. This release does not add new amendments.

Five amendments now up for voting

As stated in a blog post, five amendments introduced in version 2.2.0 are now open for voting, per XRP Ledger's amendment process, which helps protocol changes following two weeks of over 80% support from trusted validators.

RippleX urges server operators to upgrade to the new version to take advantage of the new upgrade. Specifically for those using an XRP Ledger server older than version 2.2.0, it is advised to upgrade to version 2.2.1 by Aug. 14, 2024, to aid continued operation.

However, the real time when protocol updates take effect is determined by the decentralized network's voting decisions.

In similar Ripple releases, Ripple is cooperating with Fenasbac Next, Brazil's largest accelerator program, to accelerate blockchain innovation, specifically with initiatives focused to build on the XRP Ledger in treasury management, asset tokenization, payments and loans.