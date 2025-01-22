SBI Group Giant Boss Highlights Upcoming XRP Community Day

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Yoshitaka Kitao, the representative director, president and CEO of SBI Holdings, Inc (a major Ripple partner in Japan), has taken to his account on the X platform (formerly widely known as Twitter) to attract the attention of the crypto community to an important approaching event – XRP Community Day 2025.

This event, hosted by Ripple, is scheduled to take place next week, with key Ripple executives talking to the community from stage and developers showcasing their projects.

Garlinghouse, Schwartz, Long taking to stage

This event, important for Ripple and its community, takes place on Jan. 28 this year, and it will connect XRP holders with community leaders, Ripple executives and developers building on the XRP Ledger. This event celebrates “the continued innovation, utility and growth across the digital asset XRP and the broader XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem,” according to the press release published by Ripple on its website.

The press release has it that this event will be accessible to a global audience, and sessions will be spread across various countries – the EMEA, Americas and APAC time zones. During these sessions, such important topics will be covered as the adoption of DeFi by financial institutions, cross-chain innovation, the growth of the XRPL ecosystem and the roadmap for it, as well as Ripple’s plans for blockchain innovation this year, along with the future of cryptocurrency regulation.

Teams showcasing XRPL projects

During the Innovation Spotlights at the event, developer teams will be able to showcase the projects they are building in the XRPL ecosystem, which may include not only DeFi but also gaming, tokenization, etc. Key leaders of Ripple - CEO Brad Garlinghouse, CTO David Schwartz and President Monica Long - will take to the stage to share their views on the recent significant milestones reached by the company and to share news updates.

XRP Community Day will take place on Jan. 28 for EMEA/Americas and on the following day for APAC. It will be broadcast on the X platform in three live Spaces.