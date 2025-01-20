Ripple Exec Explains Why 2025 Will Be Big for Crypto

Cassie Craddock, managing director at enterprise blockchain company Ripple, has predicted that the cryptocurrency industry will be able to advance even more in 2025.

Craddock has noted that BlackRock and Societe Generale Group made some bold moves in terms of institutional cryptocurrency adoption. She believes that this trend will accelerate this year.

"In 2025, those still on the sidelines must go beyond pilots. Collaboration with experts will be key to scaling tokenisation and developing use cases that last," she said.

The Ripple executive also says that digital asset custody will be another promising cryptocurrency sector. "Early movers investing in partnerships and specialized expertise will gain market share and trust in this rapidly maturing space," Craddock added.

In early 2024, the San Francisco-based company purchased Swiss custody firm Metaco for $250 million.

By the end of the year, Ripple significantly expanded its presence in the custody sector with new offerings aimed at banking institutions and fintech companies. It is competing with such names as Coinbase and Fireblocks. The total amount of crypto assets under custody is expected to reach $16 trillion by the end of this decade.

Recently, Ripple and IBM also recently introduced a safekeeping service for Garanti BBVA, a Turkish financial services company.