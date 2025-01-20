Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Exec Explains Why 2025 Will Be Big for Crypto

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Cassie Craddock, managing director at enterprise blockchain company Ripple, has named the most promising areas in crypto
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 18:13
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple Exec Explains Why 2025 Will Be Big for Crypto
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cassie Craddock, managing director at enterprise blockchain company Ripple, has predicted that the cryptocurrency industry will be able to advance even more in 2025. 

    Advertisement

    Craddock has noted that BlackRock and Societe Generale Group made some bold moves in terms of institutional cryptocurrency adoption. She believes that this trend will accelerate this year.

    "In 2025, those still on the sidelines must go beyond pilots. Collaboration with experts will be key to scaling tokenisation and developing use cases that last," she said. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Exec Explains Why 2025 Will Be Big for Crypto
    $124,788,255 in XRP Stuns World's Largest Exchange Binance
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High
    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, XRP Remains Dominant: Eyes For $3.5, 45% Solana (SOL) Pump Might Be Only Beginning

    The Ripple executive also says that digital asset custody will be another promising cryptocurrency sector. "Early movers investing in partnerships and specialized expertise will gain market share and trust in this rapidly maturing space," Craddock added. 

    Advertisement

    In early 2024, the San Francisco-based company purchased Swiss custody firm Metaco for $250 million. 

    By the end of the year, Ripple significantly expanded its presence in the custody sector with new offerings aimed at banking institutions and fintech companies. It is competing with such names as Coinbase and Fireblocks. The total amount of crypto assets under custody is expected to reach $16 trillion by the end of this decade. 

    Recently, Ripple and IBM also recently introduced a safekeeping service for Garanti BBVA, a Turkish financial services company. 

    After securing significant legal and regulatory wins in 2024, Ripple is now well-positioned to outperform this year. As reported by U.Today, the company recently went on a hiring spree in the U.S. after previously struggling to continue doing business in the country due to the SEC's lawsuit.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 20, 2025 - 16:26
    Schiff Reveals How His Predictions Moved People to Buy Bitcoin (BTC)
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 20, 2025 - 16:22
    Chainlink Records 223% Stunning Rally in Volumes as LINK Price Spikes
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The 13th Global Edition of CYSEC QATAR 2025 to Gather 500+ Global Experts in Cybersecurity to Strengthen Qatar’s Future
    Unlock Your Crypto Potential: Networking, Knowledge, and Opportunities at CryptoExpo Europe
    Gate US CEO Invited to U.S. Presidential Inauguration and Inaugural Week Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Exec Explains Why 2025 Will Be Big for Crypto
    Schiff Reveals How His Predictions Moved People to Buy Bitcoin (BTC)
    Chainlink Records 223% Stunning Rally in Volumes as LINK Price Spikes
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD