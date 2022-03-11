Savvy Trader Peter Brandt Gives Bullish Bitcoin-Related Advice to Gen Zers, Here's What He Says

Fri, 03/11/2022 - 09:34
article image
Yuri Molchan
Seasoned trader advises Gen Z on Bitcoin, crypto, including ADA, NFTs and stocks, explains why he is bullish on BTC
Contents

Old-school commodity trader Peter L. Brandt, who has been in the business since the 70s—for roughly 50 years—has taken to Twitter to share some investment pieces of advice with people from Generation Z.

In particular, he mentioned Bitcoin and ADA.

"Contribute most savings to BTC"

In one of his recent tweets, Peter Brandt shared several recommendations to Gen Z college students regarding how to build their careers and manage their savings/earnings.

In particular, Brandt advises them to pick a degree in a field where one can easily secure a well-paying job and avoid student debt, if that is possible.

He also touched on the topic of investment, and this is where he mentioned the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. Brandt believes that Gen Zers should allocate most of their savings into BTC, as well as to stocks of solid companies and then just hodl them.

Keep buying and hope for cheap prices, he added in the tweet.

A Twitter user asked Brandt how long he has been bullish on Bitcoin, and the seasoned trader answered that he has been bullish on BTC for years. However, he tries to be honest and share not only bullish signals when charts reveal them.

Curiously, in early March this year, Brandt tweeted that he was against "hodling" Bitcoin. He wrote that the asset has had four declines of roughly 80%, and hodlers had to wait for a 400% recovery to reach the previous all-time high.

Cardano (ADA) Becomes Most Used Blockchain with Lowest Fees: Data

"Crypto is still unproven"

In the thread, the trader received numerous questions from commentators. Answering one of them, Brandt wrote that aside from Bitcoin, he believes in stocks more than in cryptocurrencies, saying that "crypto is still unproven" and that he prefers quality stocks over it.

He recommends avoiding the majority of altcoins, as well as NFTs ("jpgs").

I am also very favorable toward rental income property. Between quality stocks and crypto I prefer quality stocks. Crypto is still unproven IMO. Avoid 8hitcoins and jpgs. Hope for a bear market so that stocks can be bought cheaply.

In particular, he slammed the native Cardano crypto token, ADA.

PeterB_ADA_negative
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

