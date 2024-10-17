Satoshi Predicted to Lose Bitcoin Crown by Christmas, Ripple President Speaks out on RLUSD Use Cases, $206 Million in Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Satoshi predicted to lose Bitcoin crown by Christmas

In his X post from Oct. 15, Bloomberg's leading ETF expert Eric Balchunas predicted that Bitcoin ETFs will surpass Satoshi Nakamoto as the largest holders of Bitcoin by Christmas. Currently, their combined holdings comprise 938,533 BTC. Previously, U.Today reported that Bitcoin saw inflows of roughly $550 million, bringing ETF net inflows close to the $20 billion milestone. Despite the massive inflows, the price of the largest crypto remained rather underwhelming, and Balchunas has an explanation for this: "Price is the net result of buyers and sellers and so if ETFs were buyers then the only answer is that other holders were selling as much or more. Once again the call is coming from inside the house," he said. According to FalconX's head of research David Lawant, there is a "statistically significant" relationship between changes in ETF flows and prices, which currently stands at 0.30. Lawant believes that if the market finds a sustainable direction, this correlation "may continue to intensify."

Ripple president speaks out on RLUSD use cases as launch draws near

During the annual Ripple Swell event, Ripple President Monica Long has highlighted a significant milestone for the company, focusing on the future usage of its stablecoin, RLUSD. In her X post , Long outlined RLUSD's applications in financial sectors such as payments, DeFi and tokenization, emphasizing its role alongside XRP for enhancing cross-border payments. Ripple's payment solutions currently reach over 90 countries, facilitating more than 37 million transactions worth nearly $70 billion. Additionally, RLUSD aims to provide a stable means for users to convert fiat to crypto and vice versa, mitigating concerns around price volatility. Long also noted that RLUSD is designed as an enterprise-grade solution, responding to the needs of Ripple's partners and customers.

